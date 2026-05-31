IPL 2026: How Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made ₹33 crore profit for Rajasthan Royals this season

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was in tremendous form during IPL 2026.

The 15-year-old cricketer aggregated 776 runs from 16 matches at a mammoth strike rate of 237.30, slamming five fifties and one century.

The teenager is currently the Orange Cap holder, although that could change if either Gujarat Titans (GT) openers Shubman Gill or Sai Sudharsan scores more than 70 runs in the IPL 2026 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Advertisement

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's whopping impact value Rajasthan Royals had acquired Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for ₹1.10 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction, and after an impressive run in that season, he was retained for the same price ahead of IPL 2026.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Vaibhav's actual value as per his impact across the 16 matches read ₹34.97. His season profit generated for Rajasthan Royals was ₹33.87 crore.

The Bihar youngster's recovery multiple was 31.79×, which meant that for every rupee that RR spent on him, his performances returned with an impact value of ₹31.79.

With regards to absolute profit earned by players in IPL 2026, this is the third-highest figure, after Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill ( ₹35.14 crore profit) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar ( ₹35.06 crore).

Advertisement

Vaibhav, in fact , had everything to gain and absolutely nothing to lose. Vaibhav played beyond expectations in 12 out of the 16 matches that he took part in.

He played so well that the market value of his batting was superior than the money that RR spent on Vaibhav for him to play that match.

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses hundred for second straight time in IPL 2026

In simple terms, Rajasthan Royals paid him a per-match cost of ₹6.9 lakh, and If his runs and strike rate in a match were calculated by data models to be worth more than ₹6.9 lakh, then that match returned a "profit to the ledger". This also proves that Vaibhav is not a one-hit wonder and that he was highly consistent with the bat fir a majority of IPL 2026.

Advertisement

The context of the ₹ 33.87 crore According to the report, if an average business clash return ticket from Mumbai to London approximately on Air India costs ₹1 lakh, the airways could afford to make 338 trips from the youngster's season profit.

An SUV like the Mahindra Thar Roxx would retail at a baseline of ₹13.4 crore , so much so that Vaibhav would have generated profit to buy 252 of those cars.

Also Read | Dhruv Jurel praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s fearless approach after explosive 97

At an IIT, the total fees of a full B.Tech degree costs around ₹lakh, which would allow 423 students to complete the course from Vaibhav's profit.

Vaibhav's profit of ₹33.87 crore also exceeds the worthiness of Rishabh Pant ( ₹27 crore), Nicholas Pooran ( ₹21 crore), Yuzvendra Chahal ( ₹18 crore) and Jasprit Bumrah ( ₹18 crore) in the IPL.

Advertisement

Also Read | Gujarat Titans face storm delay ahead of IPL 2026 final against RCB in Ahmedabad

Rajasthan Royals were knocked out in the IPL 2026 playoffs following a seven-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 2. The Riyan Parag-led side had qualified for the playoffs after finishing the league stage in fourth place with 16 points from 14 matches.