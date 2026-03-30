IPL 2026: JioStar terminates broadcast deal with Bangladesh over payment issues

JioStar has terminated its Indian Premier League (IPL) broadcast deal with Bangladesh due to payment defaults, according to news agency Reuters.

In January, Bangladesh had banned the broadcast of the IPL in the country in the aftermath of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) releasing pacer Mustafizur Rahman.

KKR had acquired Rahman for ₹9.20 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction in December. However, the three-time champions released him amid political tensions between India and Bangladesh.

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JioStar releases statement "The agreement stands terminated with immediate effect," a JioStar letter, which Reuters had access to, told Bangladesh broadcaster TSports. The company later said that its partner's “continued failure and default in adhering to the payment timelines stipulated under the agreement” led to the termination of the deal.

It was, however, only recently that Bangladesh's Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapan had said that there are no restrictions on broadcasting the IPL in the country. However, the Bangladesh ministry later clarified, saying that the ban on IPL broadcast had not yet been lifted.

"The news titled 'Govt lifts ban on IPL telecast in Bangladesh' published in The Daily Star and similar reports in other media outlets regarding the withdrawal of the ban on IPL broadcast in Bangladesh have come to our attention."

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“The previous government’s decision to suspend IPL telecast remains in effect. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has sent a letter seeking opinions and recommendations from the Ministry of Youth and Sports on this matter. Based on the opinion of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Information Ministry will take further steps," the statement had said, as per Daily Star.

Tense cricketing relations between India and Bangladesh Cricketing relations between India and Bangladesh furthering intensified after Bangladesh refused to play their T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India, citing security concerns.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had requested to shift their matches to co-hosts Sri Lanka, but the International Cricket Council (ICC) refused to do so. Bangladesh eventually withdrew from the 20-team tournament and were replaced by Scotland.

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