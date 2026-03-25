IPL 2026: Injury-plagued KKR's pace line-up a boon for Umran Malik as ‘fresh’ Jammu & Kashmir star eyes India comeback

Having been sidelined due to injuries for majority of the last three years, Umran Malik finds himself a golden opportunity at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the expense of an injury-plagued bowling attack ahead of the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL), that starts on Saturday.

After losing India pacer Harshit Rana due to injury, another national team fast-bowler Akash Deep was recently ruled out of the entire IPL 2026 for the same. To add more to the misery, Sri Lankan import Matheesha Pathirana is going to miss at least the first phase as he is undergoing rehabilitation following a injury suffered during the T20 World Cup 2026.

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With Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman also removed due to diplomatic tensions between the two countries, KKR find themselves in a spot of bother as far as pace bowling is concerned. In such a scenario, Vaibhav Arora is the most experienced among the Indians, while the likes of Malik and Kartik Tyagi also have prior experience playing at the top level of franchise cricket.

A lot will depend on Blessing Muzarabani too after the Zimbabwean's show at the T20 World Cup 2026. Malik broke into the limelight in the 2022 season with Sunrisers Hyderabad, with 22 wickets in 14 matches including a five-wicket haul. That season also helped Malik earn a India call-up.

However, injuries riddled the Jammu and Kashmir pace spearhead as he spent most of the time at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, treating his injuries. Come this IPL 2026, Malik perhaps has the best chance to write his comeback.

“As per the current situation I find myself in, I want to play all the matches in this IPL and perform well, and set myself up for an India comeback. I just want to give my 100 per cent whenever I get a chance to play," Malik, who has been a part of KKR set-up since IPL 2025, told The Telegraph.

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Also Read | Who will replace injured Harshit Rana at KKR for IPL 2026?

“I feel good and fresh on returning and I’m quite excited to be back playing,” added the tearaway pacer, who played 10 ODIs and eight T20Is for India.

Variations on Umran Malik's mind Known for his pace, one of Malik's area of concern has been his lack of accuracy. With the likes of Dwayne Bravo (mentor), Shane Watson (batting coach) and Tim Southee (bowling coach), Malik has looked really good in the training sessions this year, and is also ready to lay emphasis on his variations rather than sticking to his striking pace.

The 26-year-old knows he has go to by the plan set by the head coach Abhishek Nayar and captain Ajinkya Rahane. “Yes, pace is my weapon, which is something I’ll definitely use and fall back on. But with it, I will have to look at the other aspects too, like variations,” added Malik.

“From that perspective, the slower delivery carries importance for every bowler, I believe, especially in today’s times, the slower is the main delivery,” said the right-arm pacer, who warned the benched in IPL 2025, despite being bought for ₹75 lakhs in the auction.

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Will Umran Malik get a chance? With the kind of names available in the squad, its very difficult for Malik to straightaway slot himself in in the playing XI. With Sunil Narine, Cameron Green and Finn Allen certain to make the playing XI, KKR would have to play three overseas players to slot Malik into the playing XI directly. While Blessing Muzarabani would take the fourth overseas player's slot, he might make way for Matheesha Pathirana once the Sri Lankan arrives.

Having said that, Malik would still have the opportunity as an Impact Player. During KKR's intra-squad matches, Malik hit the deck on a consistent basis with his speed ranging over 140kmph. In fact, the batters struggled against Malik in extremely batting-friendy conditions at Eden Gardens.

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KKR's probable playing XII for IPL 2026 Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Blessing Muzarabani; Impact Player: Umran Malik