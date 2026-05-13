IPL 2026: Punjab Kings, co-owner Preity Zinta slam ‘fake stories’ amid winless run: ‘Verify facts before…’

Punjab Kings (PBKS) were at one stage the most in-form side in IPL 2026, but recently, they seem to have lost their momentum. The Shreyas Iyer-led side have suffered four defeats in a row, leaving them in fourth place with 13 points from 11 matches.

Amid their disappointing run of form, there were reports that questioned the overall environment within the team and also questioned the lack of discipline among team members.

Punjab Kings' revised statement Punjab Kings initially urged "sports journalists" to verify news before making such claims.

"Criticism, banter, and opinions are part of sport. Fake stories and made-up narratives for cheap engagement are not. We urge everyone, especially ‘sports journalists’, to verify facts before spreading misinformation for attention or traction," the IPL 2025 runners-up wrote on "X".

However, they deled that post and shared a new post that did not contain the word "sports journalists". “Criticism, banter, and opinions are part of sport. Fake stories and made-up narratives for cheap engagement are not.

“We urge everyone to verify facts before spreading misinformation for attention or traction," stated the new post. Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta too shared a similar post, and while she said that healthy debate was welcome, "fake narratives" will definitely not be entertained.

“There’s a difference between criticism & calculated misinformation. Healthy debate around the game is welcome, but the deliberate spread of fake narratives to damage individuals, the team, or the brand should not & will not be taken lightly. I urge everyone — including verified voices & media professionals — to exercise responsibility before amplifying unverified information. Thank you," the Bollywood actress wrote.

Punjab Kings will take on Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala on Thursday. After the match against Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Dharamsala on 17 May, before facing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on 23 May.

Punjab Kings have to win at least two matches to have a shot at securing their place in the IPL 2026 playoffs.

That would mean that they have 17 points from 14 matches. If they win each of their remaining three matches, they will have 19 points from 14 matches.

That would not only seal their qualification for the playoffs, but also would give them a strong chance of securing a top-two spot.

For a team that began with six wins in their first seven matches, four consecutive defeats would certainly have come as a shocking outcome.

Other teams chasing IPL playoff spots Shreyas Iyer and Co will have to be wary about the other teams in the race for the playoffs, including Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), who are in fifth and sixth place respectively.

Punjab Kings were on top of the IPL 2026 standings for a major part of the first half of the season, but lost that spot following a 33-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on 6 May.

Also Read | Updated IPL 2026 Points Table after GT vs SRH: Gujarat Titans dethrone RCB