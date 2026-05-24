IPL 2026: Jasprit Bumrah misses out; Rajasthan Royals bring in Ravindra Jadeja, Riyan Parag; check MI vs RR playing XIs

Mumbai Indians have rested Jasprit Bumrah while Rajasthan Royals have brought back captain Riyan Parag and Ravindra Jadeja in their final group-stage game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday in Wankhede Stadium. Although, the exact reason for Bumrah's rest is unknown, but it is believed that the premier pacer was benched due to workload management.

Meanwhile, Parag, who missed Rajasthan Royals' previous game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) due to a hamstring injury, has returned back to the playing XI. Veteran India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who missed a few games due to a niggle, also made a comeback and is in the impact sub list.

Shardul Thakur has replaced Bumrah in the Mumbai Indians playing XI. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field first. Although Rohit Sharma is not in the starting XI, he will bat as an impact sub during Mumbai Indians' chase.

“We will bowl first. It looks like a good track and it tends to get better in the evening. The pitch looks hard and it should get better once the sun goes down. It’s been a tough season for us, but we want to finish on a high. Jassi (Jasprit Bumbrah) is resting,” said Pandya at the toss.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Parag also wished to bowl first if he had won the toss. “We would have bowled first as well. We know this could be our last game of the season and we want to play as if it is, aiming for the win. Today is a must win, if we win, we qualify and won't need any help from the other match. Three changes - Nandre (Burger) comes in, so does (Ravindra) Jadeja and myself,” said the Assamese cricketer.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals playing XIs Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma

MI vs RR Impact Subs Rajasthan Royals: Ravindra Jadeja, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult

What's at stake for Rajasthan Royals? While Mumbai Indians have been eliminated from the playoffs race long back, this is a must-win game for Rajasthan Royals. Placed fifth in the points table with 14 points in 13 games, a win for Rajasthan Royals would help them qualify the playoffs with 16 points and knock out Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

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