IPL 2026: Jasprit Bumrah misses out; Rajasthan Royals bring in Ravindra Jadeja, Riyan Parag; check MI vs RR playing XIs

Mumbai Indians have rested Jasprit Bumrah while Rajasthan Royals have brought back captain Riyan Parag and Ravindra Jadeja in their final group-stage game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday in Wankhede Stadium. Although, the exact reason for Bumrah's rest is unknown, but it is believed that the premier pacer was benched due to workload management.

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Meanwhile, Parag, who missed Rajasthan Royals' previous game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) due to a hamstring injury, has returned back to the playing XI. Veteran India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who missed a few games due to a niggle, also made a comeback and is in the impact sub list.

Shardul Thakur has replaced Bumrah in the Mumbai Indians playing XI. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field first. Although Rohit Sharma is not in the starting XI, he will bat as an impact sub during Mumbai Indians' chase.

“We will bowl first. It looks like a good track and it tends to get better in the evening. The pitch looks hard and it should get better once the sun goes down. It’s been a tough season for us, but we want to finish on a high. Jassi (Jasprit Bumbrah) is resting,” said Pandya at the toss.

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Rajasthan Royals skipper Parag also wished to bowl first if he had won the toss. “We would have bowled first as well. We know this could be our last game of the season and we want to play as if it is, aiming for the win. Today is a must win, if we win, we qualify and won't need any help from the other match. Three changes - Nandre (Burger) comes in, so does (Ravindra) Jadeja and myself,” said the Assamese cricketer.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals playing XIs Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma

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MI vs RR Impact Subs Rajasthan Royals: Ravindra Jadeja, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult

What's at stake for Rajasthan Royals? While Mumbai Indians have been eliminated from the playoffs race long back, this is a must-win game for Rajasthan Royals. Placed fifth in the points table with 14 points in 13 games, a win for Rajasthan Royals would help them qualify the playoffs with 16 points and knock out Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Also Read | IPL 2026: Sachin shares heartwarming post for son Arjun after LSG debut

In case, Rajasthan Royals lose against Mumbai Indians, it will be between KKR and Punjab Kings for that one last spot in the top four. Punjab Kings have 15 points after 14 games. KKR need to win against Delhi Capitals to match Punjab Kings on points and let net run rate decide their fate.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in