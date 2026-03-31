IPL 2026: ‘Just bring him in,’ Michael Vaughan urges BCCI to fast-track Vaibhav Sooryavanshi into India team

Rajasthan Royals (RR) youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi began his IPL 2026 campaign with a 17-ball 52 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), helping his team clinch an easy eight-wicket win in Guwahati on Monday.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi picked up from where he left off in the IPL 2025 season, wherein he scored 252 runs from seven matches with one fifty and one century to his name.

He is just 15 years old, but former England captain Michael Vaughan wants the BCCI to fast-track Vaibhav to the senior India men's cricket team.

‘Just bring him in’: Michael Vaughan on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi “When will he make his Indian debut? And I'm just looking, and I know we're probably getting ahead of ourselves. It's only the first innings of the IPL, but there's a white-ball tour to England in a few months' time. And if I were an Indian cricketer, I would get him on that tour," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

He added that even being part of the Indian squad would help the teenager adapt to the dressing room atmosphere.

"Not necessarily, he's going to get into players that are in the team at the moment, but the one thing that he's going to need is he's going to need to be brought into the Indian team and the kind of surroundings of what Indian cricket is. Just bring him in, and if he plays one or two games, fantastic, but get him on a tour. Is he allowed to go on tours as a 15-year-old?" added the 51-year-old.

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“I'd be giving him a little bit of experience with that Indian team. Not necessarily, as I said, jumping straight into the side, but just having him around. He's good enough to play. I do not doubt that,” he explained.

The Bihar cricketer was part of the India Under-19 side that lifted the 2026 World Cup title. He finished as India's highest run-getter with 439 runs from seven matches, and this included a knock of 175 from 80 balls in the final against England, which India won.

Vaughan compares Vaibhav's knock with Jaiswal's Vaughan opined that Vaibhav outshone his RR teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal with the knock.

“When you think he's batting with someone at the other end, who I have in the last few years, he's right up there with the best, in terms of all format players. Yashasvi Jaiswal, I think he's a wonderful player.

"And I'm not saying he made Jaiswal look mediocre tonight, but there was a gulf in kind of fearlessness. You could see Jaiswal looking at the ball, just trying to play. This kid's just looking at the ball to launch it into the stands. He just has remarkable freedom,” stated the former Yorkshire cricketer.

“The two innings were a contrast. You had Sooryavanshi, who just went pure modern sixes. And I respected Jaiswal because I don't think he was seeing it as well as he could. So he didn't just give it away. His strike rate wasn't huge, but he's had a little bit of time in the middle,” added Vaughan.