IPL 2026: Karnataka govt-led expert committee to inspect Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of RCB's home matches, says report

A Karnataka government-appointed expert committee will inspect the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on 13 March, two weeks before IPL 2026 gets underway, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo.

The venue inspection comes in the aftermath of the stampede in Bengaluru during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) victory celebrations after winning the IPL title in June 2025. Eleven people were killed, and more than 50 people were injured in the stampede that took place within the Chinnaswamy Stadium premises.

Ever since the stampede, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has made several upgrades to the stadium.

Multiple upgrades at Chinnaswamy Stadium This includes installing several new entry gates and widening the ones already in place. The upgrades also include new walkways and new entry and exit points for emergencies.

The Justice D' Cunha Committee had set 15 March as the deadline for the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to complete important "short-term" upgrades to the stadium. Following the appointment of the committee, it conducted a detailed safety audit at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In December, former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad was elected the KSCA president, and not long after his appointment, the work on the upgrades began.

The report adds that the KSCA has been in constant contact with government officials regarding the procedural aspects of the renovation. The KSCA has also confirmed that all pending audit issues have been resolved.

On 30 June, power to the Chinnaswamy Stadium had been disconnected after the KSCA failed to comply with fire safety regulations. The KSCA also did not have a Fire No Objection Certificate (NOC), which is required for establishments to confirm compliance with the regulations.

In a bid to control and avoid overcrowding, the KSCA is in "advanced talks" with the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL), the report adds. RCB will also introduce QR code ticket scanning for entry on the matchday.

RCB, the defending champions, will get their IPL 2026 campaign underway with a home match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on 28 March.

They will then lock horns against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their next home match, before facing Rajasthan Royals (10 April) in Guwahati and then travelling to Mumbai to take on Mumbai Indians on 12 April.

Only the fixtures for the first 20 matches have been announced, as the assembly elections in multiple states, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Assam, are scheduled during that period