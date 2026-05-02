IPL 2026: KKR bowling coach Tim Southee keeps mum on Matheesha Pathirana's participation against SRH: ‘We’ll look at…'

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have missed the services of Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana for more than half of the ongoing IPL 2026 season.

Matheesha Pathirana had sustained a calf strain on his left leg during Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup match against Australia in February.

He then underwent rehabilitation and underwent fitness tests, after which he received the No Objection Certificate from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

However, despite joining KKR camp and being available for KKR's last two matches, Pathirana is yet to play a match this season. KKR had acquired him for ₹18 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction.

Advertisement

Will Mathesha Pathirana play against SRH? When asked if Pathirana would play against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, KKR bowling coach Tim Southee did not reveal much.

"Yeah, he's arrived. He's been around the group for a little bit now. So, we'll look at conditions and make a decision on the side that we think's best for tomorrow's game. He's been bowling well at training and it's great to have him as a part of the side," the former New Zealand pacer told reporters during the pre-match press conference.

Pathirana enjoys a good record against Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen, having dismissed him thrice off 14 balls. He has conceded just 23 runs against the South African. Despite the Sri Lankan's record against the South African, Southee said a call on Pathirana's participation will only be taken on matchday.

Advertisement

"Yeah, you take a number of things into consideration for selection. Obviously, the balance of the side, make-up of your team.

"Here with the IPL, your make-up with the overseas has to change, obviously when you make those changes. So, those decisions will be taken into account along with the conditions that we're looking to be faced with tomorrow," he added.

Also Read | Pant reveals reason behind sending Pooran in Super Over as LSG lose to KKR