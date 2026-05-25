IPL 2026: KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane proud of his team despite falling short of playoffs: ‘Every individual put in…’

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) suffered a 40-run loss to Delhi Capitals (DC) in their final match of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Sunday, 24 May, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The three-time champions have had a mixed season.

They began the season with five losses in six games (one no result), but bounced back strongly with six wins in their next seven matches.

Both KKR and DC's eliminations, though, were confirmed before their face-off as Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) to take the fourth playoff spot with 16 points.

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane hailed the character of his team following a horrific start to the season.

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane reflects on season “In the first half of the season, there were key moments where we were losing out, but after that, coming back from there is never easy," Rahane said after KKR's loss to DC.

“IPL is a long tournament with a lot of pressure and high-pressure situations. But again, staying strong, having that character and attitude in every game and trying your best for the team – inside the dressing room, we all were really happy."

Rahan added, “As I said, every individual put in that effort by going out there. This season didn’t go our way, and we didn’t qualify, which is disappointing, but I’m really proud of everyone and the kind of effort we put in."

KKR won the toss and opted to field first. KL Rahul scored a fine half-century (60 runs from 30 balls) to lead DC to 203/5 from 20 overs.

Apart from Rahul, skipper Axar Patel too played a worthwhile knock of 39 runs from 25 balls, hitting three fours and two sixes.

In KKR's reply, only Ajinkya Rahane was able to convert a start into a big knock as he slammed 63 runs from 39 balls, hitting four fours and as many sixes. KKR were 128/4 in the 14th over when Rahane was dismissed, and it wasn't too long after that when KKR sustained a massive collapse to be dismissed for 163.

What next for Ajinkya Rahane? The Mumbai cricketer said he will now take a couple of days off before turning up in a local league in Mumbai. He also spoke about what is next for him and his teammates now that their season is over.

"I think at the moment the guys have their commitments. We’ll just go off to our homes, probably take some time off, and then obviously we’ll probably connect over calls or Zoom and have discussions moving forward," Rahane said in the post-match presentation ceremony.