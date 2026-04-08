IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders receive big boost as Cameron Green set to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants, says report

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Cameron Green is set to bowl in his team's next IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Kolkata on Thursday, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo.

Green's workload has been closely monitored by Cricket Australia (CA) due to a lower back injury.

"Cameron has a lower-back injury, which is being managed, but requires him to abstain from bowling for a short period," CA had announced via a statement on 30 March. "Cameron is currently rebuilding his bowling loads in India with a view to return in around 10-12 days' time," the board had added.

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Cameron Green's underwhelming season so far KKR had acquired Cameron Green for a whopping amount of ₹25.20 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction. That made Green the most expensive overseas player in IPL history. However, the Australian all-rounder has so far failed to live up to the price tag.

Not only was he prohibited from bowling in KKR's first few matches, his form with the bat has also come under scrutiny. He has managed to score just 24 runs from the first three matches.

Also Read | IPL 2026: Finch urges KKR not to push Green down the order despite poor form

Green's possible return to bowling will also add as a massive boost for KKR's pace bowling attack. The three-time champions are missing the services of Harshit Rana and Akash Deep, who were ruled out of the tournament due to injuries.

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KKR had acquired Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman at the IPL 2026 auction for 9.20 crore, but he was released by the franchise amid India's political tensions with Bangladesh.

Also Read | Why is Cameron Green not bowling for KKR? Cricket Australia reveals real reason

KKR later replaced Mustafizur with Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani, who registered figures of 4/41 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).