IPL 2026: Kyle Jamieson unfazed by Delhi Capitals XI battle, ‘not that challenging’

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson was acquired by Delhi Capitals for his base price of ₹2 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction last year. In the past, Jamieson's IPL seasons have been marred by injuries, but this time, it is about the competition for a spot in the playing XI.

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc is currently missing the first few matches of IPL 2026, and even then, Jamieson is struggling to find a place with South Africa's Lungi Ngidi being preferred.

Advertisement

David Miller, Tristan Stubbs and Pathum Nissanka are the other overseas players who have featured in Delhi Capitals' first two matches.

Kyle Jamieson, though, is not pressing the panic button. He feels that waiting on the sidelines is not challenging because of the multiple ways he can help the team.

"Honestly, not that challenging. Obviously, everyone here, from the 1 player to the 20-odd players in the squad, wants to play and contribute to winning games.

"But you're also aware that only four overseas players can play. There’s quality from one through to 20. For me personally, there’s no better place to get better as a cricketer than the IPL. It’s not like you need to play to benefit," Jamieson told journalists during a virtual media roundtable on Monday.

Advertisement

“There are still ways of contributing through training, meetings and helping around the group. For me, it’s just the best place to grow your game, whether that’s on the field or off it. I want to play, absolutely, but I know there’s still a lot to gain just by being in this environment,” he added.

Kyle Jamieson lauds Axar Patel's captaincy The 31-year-old also lauded Axar Patel's captaincy and explained how he helps the bowlers of the team. Axar Patel has been the captain of Delhi Capitals since IPL 2025, and almost took his team to the playoffs last season.

"He’s been really good. From my experience, he’s done a great job. He juggles the bowlers well and keeps things simple. He doesn’t mind having a laugh, which is important given the pressure and noise around T20 cricket and the IPL. Keeping things simple, fun and enjoyable is a real strength," added the Kiwi speedster.

Advertisement

"The boys feel like they’re in a really good place, and that’s down to his captaincy. He’s done a great job so far," he stated.

'We haven't had many conversations yet': Kyle Jamieson Kyle Jamieson said that he hasn't had many conversations with Mitchell Starc yet. When asked if he had discussed the left-arm/right-arm synergy with Starc, Jamieson said that he had yet to do so. Starc is a left-arm pacer, whereas Jamieson is a right-arm pacer.

Delhi Capitals pacer Kyle Jamieson is yet to get a match in IPL 2026.

"We haven't had many conversations yet, which highlights the biggest challenge for opening bowlers and teams: how do you get players out or slow them down?" Jamieson replied to a query from Livemint.com.

Advertisement

“It seems most teams are going hard in the power play and setting up their games through that period. I don’t know if anyone has found the answers yet, unless the wicket is doing a bit, but you try to challenge them to play good shots to get those runs,” he elaborated.

He, however, feels that smart field placements could be the solution. If you need to, especially toward the back end of the power play, you try to shut players down with smart field placements by closing off one side of the field. It’s an ongoing conversation for all teams: how do you shut guys down and get out of the powerplay unscathed?" he added.

The Auckland-born pacer has played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) previously. Overall, he has played 13 IPL matches and has taken 14 wickets at an economy rate of 9.67.

Advertisement