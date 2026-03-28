RCB vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: RCB start title defense without Josh Hazlewood at Chinnaswamy; SRH to miss Pat Cummins

RCB vs SRH Live score, IPL 2026: The 19th edition of IPL kicks off today with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the first match at the M Chinnawasmy Stadium in Bengaluru. The RCB vs SRH match starts at 7:30 PM IST. (IPL 2026 Points Table)

For RCB, the defending champions would look to start fresh with Virat Kohli returning to his favourite colours while the deadly trio of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan is once again ready to make the headlines. Meanwhile, RCB would miss the services of pacer Josh Hazlewood due to jet-lag.

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On the other hand, SRH skipper Pat Cummins is yet to be match fit. In Cummins' absence, Kishan has been named the skipper till the time the Australian returns. Abhishek has been named deputy for Kishan.

RCB vs SRH Match Scorecard

RCB vs SRH head-to-head in IPL

SRH enjoy a 13-11 head-to-head record against RCB in the history of IPL. However, two games ended in no results. The last time both these teams met, SRH emerged victorious by 42 runs. Batting first, SRH rode on Ishan Kishan's 94 not out to reach 231/6. In reply, RCB were all out for 189 despite Philip Salt's 62 and Virat Kohli's 43.

RCB vs SRH probable playing XIs

RCB: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya

SRH: Travis Head, Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Liam Livingstone, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari