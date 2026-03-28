RCB vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: RCB start title defense without Josh Hazlewood at Chinnaswamy; SRH to miss Pat Cummins

RCB vs SRH Live score, IPL 2026: The 19th edition of IPL kicks off today with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the first match at the M Chinnawasmy Stadium in Bengaluru. The RCB vs SRH match starts at 7:30 PM IST. (IPL 2026 Points Table)
For RCB, the defending champions would look to start fresh with Virat Kohli returning to his favourite colours while the deadly trio of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan is once again ready to make the headlines. Meanwhile, RCB would miss the services of pacer Josh Hazlewood due to jet-lag.
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On the other hand, SRH skipper Pat Cummins is yet to be match fit. In Cummins' absence, Kishan has been named the skipper till the time the Australian returns. Abhishek has been named deputy for Kishan.
SRH enjoy a 13-11 head-to-head record against RCB in the history of IPL. However, two games ended in no results. The last time both these teams met, SRH emerged victorious by 42 runs. Batting first, SRH rode on Ishan Kishan's 94 not out to reach 231/6. In reply, RCB were all out for 189 despite Philip Salt's 62 and Virat Kohli's 43.
RCB: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya
SRH: Travis Head, Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Liam Livingstone, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari
RCB to pay tribute to the eleven members of the RCB family who tragically lost their lives in the unfortunate Chinnaswamy stampede incident on June 4, 2025. “As a mark of respect, players will wear practice jerseys bearing the number 11 during the warm-up, followed by black armbands during the match,” RCB said.
“In a lasting gesture of remembrance, eleven seats at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will remain unoccupied, serving as a permanent tribute to the fans whose unwavering support will always be a part of the RCB family,” the statement added.
As far as SRH are concerned, Pat Cummins will not be playing against RCB in the IPL 2026 opener. The Australian who aggravated his back injury during the Ashes earlier this year, had missed the T20 World Cup 2026 and is yet to fully recover. Like Hazlewood, Cummins is too in the SRH camp. In the absence of Cummins, Ishan Kishan will lead the side.
Meanwhile, RCB will be without pacer Josh Hazlewood despite having the Australian in the camp. According to RCB head coach Andy Flower, Hazlewood arrived in Bengaluru on Thursday and looks fit to go. “Hazlewood arrived yesterday and he’s looking fit. It’s great to have him back around the dressing room and involved in our meetings again. He won’t be ready for tomorrow because he’s just arrived, but we’ll monitor his fitness closely and we’re looking forward to him making his entrance into the IPL soon,” Flower said on Friday.
RCB enter IPL 2026 with a tag of defending champions, having won the title for the first time last year, beating Punjab Kings in the final. On the other hand, SRH finished sixth in the last season. Both teams haven't made too much changes to their squads, thus maintaining the core.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first match in IPL 2026 between defending champions RCB and SRH at the Chinnaswasmy Stadium.