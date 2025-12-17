IPL 2026 mini-auction: KKR to pay over ₹7 crore to BCCI to acquire Cameron Green; here’s why

Kolkata Knight Riders made headlines at the IPL 2026 mini-auction on 16 December with two massive overseas signings. KKR acquired Cameron Green for ₹25.20 crore. With that amount, the Australian allrounder became the most expensive overseas player in IPL history. Overall, he is the third most expensive IPL player.

Earlier this year, Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in IPL history, as Lucknow Super Giants purchased him for ₹27 crore. In the same year, Shreyas Iyer missed the top spot by a whisker. Punjab Kings got him for ₹26.75 crore.

Before Green, the most expensive overseas players were Mitchell Starc ( ₹24.75 crore, KKR) and Pat Cummins ( ₹20.50 crore, SRH).

During the IPL 2026 mini-auction, KKR also signed Sri Lankan fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana for ₹18 crore, the second-highest price at the auction. While Pathirana will receive the entire amount, Green will not receive ₹25.20 crore. He will also get ₹18 crore. Here’s why.

The BCCI has introduced a salary cap of ₹18 crore for overseas players in IPL mini-auctions. It controls rising costs and maintains a balance with the top Indian stars. The rule had been brought in before the IPL 2025 cycle and was applied again at the IPL 2026 mini-auction.

Mini-auctions often see inflated bids because there are fewer players available and demand is high. In the past, some overseas players have skipped mega-auctions to target mini-auctions and earn more than their retained Indian counterparts. The new cap aims to stop this trend and bring financial discipline across franchises.

The rule also protects pay parity. The highest retention price for Indian players is ₹18 crore. The BCCI aims to ensure that overseas players do not earn significantly more than they do.

According to the rule, if a franchise bids above the cap for an overseas player (as KKR did), the player still receives only ₹18 crore. The extra amount goes to the BCCI’s Player Welfare Fund. The full bid amount ( ₹25.20 crore in this case) is deducted from the team’s purse.

Also Read | CSK spend strategically at IPL 2026 mini-auction: Check complete squad

If KKR bought an Indian player for that amount, he would have received it as Indian players are exempt from this rule.

Therefore, Kolkata will now allocate an additional ₹7.20 crore to the BCCI to secure Cameron Green.

Cameron Green in IPL Cameron Green made his IPL debut in 2023. Mumbai Indians bought him for ₹17.5 crore. He had a strong season, scoring 452 runs at a strike rate of 160.28 and taking 6 wickets.

He was later traded to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the same amount. In IPL 2024, Green scored 255 runs at a strike rate of 143.25 and picked up 10 wickets. He skipped the IPL 2025 mega auction as he was recovering from a back injury.

Cameron Green in Ashes 2025 Green is currently a part of Australia’s squad in the 3rd Test against England in the Ashes 2025. He was out for a duck today. Batting first, Australia put up 326/8 in 83 overs.

Usman Khawaja was out for 82 while Alex Carey managed to score a century. At Stumps of Day 1, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon are holding the for the hosts.

Cameron Green’s form in 2025

In 2025, Cameron Green averages just 23.36 in 11 Test innings, claiming just 1 wicket while bowling in 2 of those Tests.

This year, he has played just 3 ODIs and scored a century in his last match. In August, he hit an unbeaten 100 against South Africa. He did not bowl in ODIs this year.