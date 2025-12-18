IPL 2026 mini-auction puts PSL in backfoot; ECB's move adds more misery to Pakistan Super League

Due to T20 World Cup 2026 in February, the PSL 2026 has been shifted to the March-May window. As a result, the dates of PSL 2026 and IPL 2026 are set to clash with several top-flight cricketers choosing IPL over PSL.

Koushik Paul
Updated18 Dec 2025, 11:19 AM IST
West Indies' Jason Holder, who played for Islamabad United in PSL 2025, has been roped in by Gujarat Titans for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7 crore in IPL 2026 mini auction.
West Indies' Jason Holder, who played for Islamabad United in PSL 2025, has been roped in by Gujarat Titans for ₹7 crore in IPL 2026 mini auction. (AFP)

The recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) auction has cast a severe blow on the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) as several prominent names are set to miss the tournament across the border. With the T20 World Cup taking the centre stage at the start of the year, dates of both IPL and PSL are set to clash.

Having started in 2008, IPL has grown in stature to become the most competitive and richest franchise league globally. On the other hand, PSL, who set the ball rolling in 2016, is yet to gain popularity as compared to that off IPL. Normally, a PSL would start in February and finish in March.

Also Read | IPL 2026 auction: Complete updated list of players sold & unsold, final squads

But the T20 World Cup 2026 occupying that window, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had no option but to start in March. Since its inception, IPL has always started in March with the final in May. With the sky-high bids and the scheduling issue, several cricketers, who have played in the PSL last season, won't be available this time, leaving PCB look for backups.

Sky-high bids in IPL 2026 steals show

Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators are the most affected PSL teams. Matthew Short, Jason Holder, and Ben Dwarshuis, who represented Islamabad United in PSL 2025, have struck deals with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Gujarat Titans, and Punjab Kings respectively.

Also Read | IPL 2026 auction: Cameron Green headlines top 5 costliest players; full list

Similarly, Quetta Gladiators won't get the services of Finn Allen, Akeal Hosein, and Kyle Jamieson, after they signed for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), CSK and Delhi Capitals respectively. There's more in store.

Luke Wood, who bagged a 75 lakh deal with Gujarat Titans, and Mitchell Owner will not be available for Peshawar Zalmi. Adding more to that, Adam Milne and Tim Seifert have signed for Rajasthan Royals and KKR, thereby missing for Karachi Kings.

Also Read | Who is Prashant Veer? CSK splash ₹14.20 crore on him at IPL 2026 mini-auction

The 2020 PSL champions will also miss the services of Kane Williamson, who has been roped in as a strategic advisor by Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2026. Certainly, the PCB and the PSL franchises will have a major headache before the upcoming season.

ECB's strong stance on PSL 2026

Adding more to the chaos, the England Cricket Board's (ECB) recent stance on their national team players have cast a serious blow to PSL 2026. Based on recent reports, ECB are unlikely to issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to players for PSL 2026, prioritising the domestic County Championship and home Test series against New Zealand in June 2026

That means, if any cricketer, who went unsold in IPL 2026 auction, will have to rest, rather than joining other foreign leagues.

IPL NewsIplCricket
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIPL 2026 mini-auction puts PSL in backfoot; ECB's move adds more misery to Pakistan Super League
More
OPEN IN APP

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.