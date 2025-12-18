IPL 2026 mini-auction puts PSL in backfoot; ECB's move adds more misery to Pakistan Super League

The recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) auction has cast a severe blow on the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) as several prominent names are set to miss the tournament across the border. With the T20 World Cup taking the centre stage at the start of the year, dates of both IPL and PSL are set to clash.

Having started in 2008, IPL has grown in stature to become the most competitive and richest franchise league globally. On the other hand, PSL, who set the ball rolling in 2016, is yet to gain popularity as compared to that off IPL. Normally, a PSL would start in February and finish in March.

But the T20 World Cup 2026 occupying that window, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had no option but to start in March. Since its inception, IPL has always started in March with the final in May. With the sky-high bids and the scheduling issue, several cricketers, who have played in the PSL last season, won't be available this time, leaving PCB look for backups.

Sky-high bids in IPL 2026 steals show Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators are the most affected PSL teams. Matthew Short, Jason Holder, and Ben Dwarshuis, who represented Islamabad United in PSL 2025, have struck deals with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Gujarat Titans, and Punjab Kings respectively.

Similarly, Quetta Gladiators won't get the services of Finn Allen, Akeal Hosein, and Kyle Jamieson, after they signed for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), CSK and Delhi Capitals respectively. There's more in store.

Luke Wood, who bagged a ₹75 lakh deal with Gujarat Titans, and Mitchell Owner will not be available for Peshawar Zalmi. Adding more to that, Adam Milne and Tim Seifert have signed for Rajasthan Royals and KKR, thereby missing for Karachi Kings.

The 2020 PSL champions will also miss the services of Kane Williamson, who has been roped in as a strategic advisor by Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2026. Certainly, the PCB and the PSL franchises will have a major headache before the upcoming season.

ECB's strong stance on PSL 2026 Adding more to the chaos, the England Cricket Board's (ECB) recent stance on their national team players have cast a serious blow to PSL 2026. Based on recent reports, ECB are unlikely to issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to players for PSL 2026, prioritising the domestic County Championship and home Test series against New Zealand in June 2026