IPL 2026 mini-auction today: BCCI to keep anything more than ₹18 crore spent on overseas players; here’s why

The BCCI has capped overseas players’ salaries at ₹18 crore in IPL mini-auctions. The goal is to control inflation and maintain balance with the top Indian stars.

The rule was introduced before the IPL 2025 cycle. It will apply to the IPL 2026 mini-auction. The cap aims to stop unusually-high bids in mini-auctions due to limited player availability and high demand.

Earlier, some overseas players skipped mega-auctions to enter mini-auctions to earn more than retained stars. The cap discourages this practice and enforces financial discipline across franchises.

It also ensures that overseas players do not earn significantly more than leading Indian players, whose highest retention price is ₹18 crore.

Under the rule, an overseas player can receive only up to ₹18 crore, or the highest previous mega-auction retention value, whichever is lower.

What if a franchise bids higher? If a franchise bids more than the salary cap for an overseas player at the IPL 2026 mini-auction, the extra money does not go to the player. Instead, it is taken by the BCCI and placed in the Player Welfare Fund.

The franchise still loses the full bid amount from its auction purse. Indian players are exempt from this rule and receive the entire winning bid.

For example, if a team bids ₹24 crore for an overseas player, the player is paid only ₹18 crore. The remaining ₹6 crore is collected by the BCCI. At the same time, the franchise’s auction budget is reduced by the full ₹24 crore to ensure fair competition.

The Player Welfare Fund is used to support cricket beyond the IPL. It helps with player development, infrastructure improvement, medical support and assistance for retired cricketers.

IPL 2026 mini-auction: When and where to watch The IPL 2026 mini-auction will be held on Tuesday, 16 December. It is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM (India time). The auction will take place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.