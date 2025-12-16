IPL 2026 mini-auction: When and where to watch it online; live-streaming details, teams with biggest purse and more

The IPL 2026 mini-auction will be held today at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi ahead of IPL 2026. A total of 369 players are in the auction pool, including 254 Indian players and 115 overseas cricketers. Among them, there are 114 capped players while 255 players are uncapped.

The 10 franchises will compete to fill a maximum of 77 available slots, of which 31 are reserved for foreign players. According to league rules, each team is allowed a squad of up to 25 players, with a maximum of eight overseas players.

Unlike a mega auction, this mini-auction is mainly about fine-tuning squads rather than full rebuilds. However, teams like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are expected to be more active.

All teams together have ₹237.55 crore left to spend. KKR lead with ₹64.3 crore, followed by CSK ( ₹43.40 crore) and SRH ( ₹25.50 crore). The Right-to-Match (RTM) rule will not apply here, unlike the main auction.

There are two Indian players who have the highest ₹2 crore base price: Venkatesh Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi. From Australia, there are Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis and Cooper Connolly.

From England, there are Gus Atkinson, Liam Livingstone, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Tom Banton, Tom Curran, Daniel Lawrence and Liam Dawson.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Auction: Abhimanyu Easwaran joins 19 late additions as total list grows

In the same base price, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne and William O’Rourke are there from New Zealand.

David Miller, Gerald Coetzee, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi are from South Africa. From Sri Lanka, there are Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana and Maheesh Theekshana in the same base price.

Akeal Hosein, Jason Holder, Shai Hope and Alzarri Joseph from the West Indies also have a base price of ₹2 crore.

Also Read | IPL 2026 auction: Full list of retained and released players

Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Naveen-ul-Haq from Afghanistan are also in the same group. Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman also has a base price of ₹2 crore.

IPL mini-auction: When and where to watch it live The IPL 2026 mini-auction will be held on Tuesday, 16 December. It is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM (India time).