IPL 2026: Mitchell Starc may miss more Delhi Capitals games as he recovers from injury, says report

Delhi Capitals (DC) have suffered a significant blow as pacer Mitchell Starc is reportedly set to miss at least three more matches of IPL 2026.

According to a report in the Times of India, the Australian pacer has not yet joined the Delhi Capitals camp.

The report said that the Delhi Capitals team management is still hopeful that Mitchell Starc will join the side at some point in the season, but that won't be before 20 April. Starc is currently recovering from shoulder and elbow injuries that he sustained during the 2025-26 Ashes series at home.

The Axar Patel-led side is scheduled to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad on 21 April. Prior to that, DC will face the Gujarat Titans (8 April), the Chennai Super Kings (11 April) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (18 April).

In March, the 36-year-old explained his injury in a social media post and slammed reports that he said were “heavily misinformed opinions” about players.

“Despite the opinions and views of certain individuals with their platforms in and through the Indian media, I'm currently rehabbing and managing an injury in my shoulder and elbow of which I didn't know the extent of during the Australian summer,” he had written on his Instagram story.

“These individuals have made some strong statements around involvement in the IPL and provided heavily misinformed opinions of players, preached them as facts, and claim to know my body better than me,” he added.

Delhi Capitals' IPL 2026 campaign so far Delhi Capitals have won both their opening matches of IPL 2026 without the Sydney-born pacer. They began their campaign with a six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on 1 April, before beating five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by the same margin three days later.

In the absence of Starc, the DC pace bowling unit led by Mukesh Kumar and Lungi Ngidi has done an impressive job. T Natarajan has also impressed, taking 4 wickets across 2 matches.

Delhi Capitals are currently fourth in the 10-team IPL 2026 standings, with 4 points from 2 matches.