IPL 2026: MS Dhoni doubtful for CSK's upcoming match against DC, says report

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will continue to miss the legendary MS Dhoni, who has been undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Dhoni has not yet attained match fitness and is set to miss the team's clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Chepauk on Saturday, 11 April.

The 44-year-old has missed all of CSK's three matches so far. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that there is no set timeframe yet for the Jharkhand cricketer's return. “MS is undergoing rehab and it will take some time. We can't say how much time,” he was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"We are hoping he will be available for the next game, but that will depend on how he progresses. We have a few days before the next game,” he added.

Dhoni's family is with him in Chennai The report added that MS Dhoni’s family is also present with him in Chennai, and has been undergoing rehabilitation under CSK support staff’s supervision. He, though, took part in a batting session at the CSK nets a couple of days ago.

He hasn't travelled with the team for their away matches. His absence was felt within the Chennai Super Kings camp, with the five-time champions losing their first three matches of IPL 2026.

These losses have come against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). As a result, the Yellow Brigade find themselves in 10th and last place in the IPL 2026 standings.

In recent years, Dhoni has endured a few injuries. He underwent a knee surgery following CSK's triumphant run in IPL 2023, and played the 2024 IPL season with a leg muscle tear.

CSK have not qualified for the IPL playoffs since 2023. In IPL 2024, CSK narrowly missed out on the playoffs after finishing in fifth place, and endured an even forgettable season in 2025, where they finished in 10th and last place with just eight points.