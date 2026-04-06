IPL 2026: MS Dhoni to undergo fitness test ahead of Chennai Super Kings' next match against Delhi Capitals, says report

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have received a massive boost amid their disappointing start to IPL 2026, with the legendary former India captain MS Dhoni reportedly set to undergo a fitness test in the next couple of days.

Dhoni has missed all three of CSK's matches so far, and prior to the start of IPL 2026, it was reported that he would miss the first two weeks due to a calf strain.

He has been undergoing rehabilitation in Chennai and has not travelled with the team for the matches.

MS Dhoni to be available for DC match? According to a report in The Indian Express, should the Jharkhand cricketer pass the fitness test, he could be available for CSK's next match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Chennai on Saturday (11 April).

He has returned to training and is looking in good touch. However, the report adds that CSK's management does not want to rush Dhoni back into the playing XI.

CSK, the five-time IPL champions, currently lie at the bottom of the points table with no wins in three matches.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side began their IPL 2026 campaign with an eight-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR), before going down to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by five wickets.

On Sunday, CSK suffered a 43-run loss to defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after failing to chase down a target of 251. CSK were all out for 207 in 19.4 overs.

The former CSK skipper has had his fair share of injuries in the recent past. Dhoni underwent surgery to treat his knee following CSK's title-winning IPL campaign in 2023. He played IPL 2024 through a leg muscle tear, because of which he batted well down the order.

To date, the 44-year-old has played 278 IPL matches and has aggregated 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike-rate of 137.45. He has scored 24 half-centuries.

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming gives update on Dewald Brevis South Africa’s Dewald Brevis has also not featured for CSK in their opening three matches of IPL 2026 due to a side strain. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming was confident of Brevis featuring in Saturday’s match against DC.