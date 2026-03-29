IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians look to break 13-year season opener jinx in game against Kolkata Knight Riders; Check details

Mumbai Indians will hope to clinch a record sixth Indian Premier League (IPL) title when they begin their 2026 campaign with a home game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai on Sunday.
The five-time champions haven't won the IPL title since 2020, but they will begin IPL 2026 as one of the favourites to clinch the title.
The Hardik Pandya-led side had reached the IPL playoffs in 2025, where they lost to eventual runners-up Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2.
In what might be a surprising fact for some, but a known fact for many, Mumbai Indians haven't won their opening fixture of a new season since 2013.
The last time Mumbai Indians did so was in IPL 2012, when they defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by eight wickets at Chepauk.
However, despite losing their opening match in every IPL season since 2013, Mumbai Indians have gone onto win the IPL in five seasons since— These title victories came in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.
|Year
|Opponent
|Result
|Margin of win/loss
|2012
|Chennai Super Kings
|Won
|Eight wickets
|2013
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Lost
|Two runs
|2014
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Lost
|41 runs
|2015
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Lost
|Seven wickets
|2016
|Rising Pune Supergiants
|Lost
|Nine wickets
|2017
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|Lost
|Seven wickets
|2018
|Chennai Super Kings
|Lost
|One wicket
|2019
|Delhi Capitals
|Lost
|37 runs
|2020
|Chennai Super Kings
|Lost
|Five wickets
|2021
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Lost
|Two wickets
|2022
|Delhi Capitals
|Lost
|Four wickets
|2023
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Lost
|Eight wickets
|2024
|Gujarat Titans
|Lost
|Six runs
|2025
|Chennai Super Kings
|Lost
|Four wickets
MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene sounded hopeful of breaking the 13-year winless jinx in his team's opening IPL fixture. "First one, it is an elephant in the room, but there is no way for us to prepare differently," he said at the pre-match press conference on Saturday.
"I think I have spoken to the boys about it, the intensity being there for that first game. I think that is all we can control. That is what I have asked from the guys to go out and play good game of cricket at that high intensity. So other than that, I don't see how else we could prepare because we pretty much prepare for each and every game the same way. But hopefully I can break that hoodoo," he added.
Jayawardene was also not worried about Mumbai Indians’ five-year trophyless run. "To be honest, every year we want to win, so it's not about the gap," he said.
"That's how I see things. How we see is that we will play our best cricket to win the title. So for us, the gap is not the thing.
"It's about, it's bigger than - yes, the IPL trophy is massive - but for us, it's even bigger how we go about doing things. As long as we have the culture, the winning culture and doing that, I know that we will have enough trophies to celebrate that,” added the former Sri Lanka cricketer.
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