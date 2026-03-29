IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians look to break 13-year season opener jinx in game against Kolkata Knight Riders; Check details

Mumbai Indians will hope to clinch a record sixth Indian Premier League (IPL) title when they begin their 2026 campaign with a home game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai on Sunday.

The five-time champions haven't won the IPL title since 2020, but they will begin IPL 2026 as one of the favourites to clinch the title.

The Hardik Pandya-led side had reached the IPL playoffs in 2025, where they lost to eventual runners-up Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2.

In what might be a surprising fact for some, but a known fact for many, Mumbai Indians haven't won their opening fixture of a new season since 2013.

MI aim to win season opener for first time since IPL 2012 The last time Mumbai Indians did so was in IPL 2012, when they defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by eight wickets at Chepauk.

However, despite losing their opening match in every IPL season since 2013, Mumbai Indians have gone onto win the IPL in five seasons since— These title victories came in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Mumbai Indians' winless run in IPL since 2013

Year Opponent Result Margin of win/loss 2012 Chennai Super Kings Won Eight wickets 2013 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Lost Two runs 2014 Kolkata Knight Riders Lost 41 runs 2015 Kolkata Knight Riders Lost Seven wickets 2016 Rising Pune Supergiants Lost Nine wickets 2017 Rising Pune Supergiant Lost Seven wickets 2018 Chennai Super Kings Lost One wicket 2019 Delhi Capitals Lost 37 runs 2020 Chennai Super Kings Lost Five wickets 2021 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Lost Two wickets 2022 Delhi Capitals Lost Four wickets 2023 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Lost Eight wickets 2024 Gujarat Titans Lost Six runs 2025 Chennai Super Kings Lost Four wickets

MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene sounded hopeful of breaking the 13-year winless jinx in his team's opening IPL fixture. "First one, it is an elephant in the room, but there is no way for us to prepare differently," he said at the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

"I think I have spoken to the boys about it, the intensity being there for that first game. I think that is all we can control. That is what I have asked from the guys to go out and play good game of cricket at that high intensity. So other than that, I don't see how else we could prepare because we pretty much prepare for each and every game the same way. But hopefully I can break that hoodoo," he added.

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Jayawardene was also not worried about Mumbai Indians’ five-year trophyless run. "To be honest, every year we want to win, so it's not about the gap," he said.

"That's how I see things. How we see is that we will play our best cricket to win the title. So for us, the gap is not the thing.