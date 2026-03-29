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IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians look to break 13-year season opener jinx in game against Kolkata Knight Riders; Check details

Mumbai Indians (MI) will be looking to clinch a record sixth IPL title in two months time. They begin their IPL 2026 campaign with a game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday.

PN Vishnu
Published29 Mar 2026, 12:59 PM IST
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Mumbai Indians haven't won their opening fixture of the IPL since 2012.
Mumbai Indians haven't won their opening fixture of the IPL since 2012. (AFP)
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Mumbai Indians will hope to clinch a record sixth Indian Premier League (IPL) title when they begin their 2026 campaign with a home game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai on Sunday.

The five-time champions haven't won the IPL title since 2020, but they will begin IPL 2026 as one of the favourites to clinch the title.

IPL 2026 Points Table | IPL 2026 Schedule

The Hardik Pandya-led side had reached the IPL playoffs in 2025, where they lost to eventual runners-up Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2.

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Also Read | 'Bumrah is back with the squad; available to play': Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene

In what might be a surprising fact for some, but a known fact for many, Mumbai Indians haven't won their opening fixture of a new season since 2013.

MI aim to win season opener for first time since IPL 2012

The last time Mumbai Indians did so was in IPL 2012, when they defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by eight wickets at Chepauk.

Also Read | MI vs KKR, Match 2 Preview: Head-to-Head Record, Predicted XI, Pitch Report

However, despite losing their opening match in every IPL season since 2013, Mumbai Indians have gone onto win the IPL in five seasons since— These title victories came in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Mumbai Indians' winless run in IPL since 2013

YearOpponentResultMargin of win/loss
2012Chennai Super Kings WonEight wickets
2013Royal Challengers BengaluruLostTwo runs
2014Kolkata Knight RidersLost41 runs
2015Kolkata Knight RidersLostSeven wickets
2016Rising Pune SupergiantsLostNine wickets
2017Rising Pune SupergiantLostSeven wickets
2018Chennai Super KingsLostOne wicket
2019Delhi CapitalsLost37 runs
2020Chennai Super KingsLostFive wickets
2021Royal Challengers BengaluruLostTwo wickets
2022Delhi CapitalsLostFour wickets
2023Royal Challengers Bengaluru Lost Eight wickets
2024Gujarat TitansLostSix runs
2025Chennai Super KingsLostFour wickets

MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene sounded hopeful of breaking the 13-year winless jinx in his team's opening IPL fixture. "First one, it is an elephant in the room, but there is no way for us to prepare differently," he said at the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

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"I think I have spoken to the boys about it, the intensity being there for that first game. I think that is all we can control. That is what I have asked from the guys to go out and play good game of cricket at that high intensity. So other than that, I don't see how else we could prepare because we pretty much prepare for each and every game the same way. But hopefully I can break that hoodoo," he added.

Also Read | IPL 2026: SRH head coach Daniel Vettori laments poor bowling in loss to RCB

Jayawardene was also not worried about Mumbai Indians’ five-year trophyless run. "To be honest, every year we want to win, so it's not about the gap," he said.

"That's how I see things. How we see is that we will play our best cricket to win the title. So for us, the gap is not the thing.

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"It's about, it's bigger than - yes, the IPL trophy is massive - but for us, it's even bigger how we go about doing things. As long as we have the culture, the winning culture and doing that, I know that we will have enough trophies to celebrate that,” added the former Sri Lanka cricketer.

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