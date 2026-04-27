IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians name South Africa's Keshav Maharaj as replacement for injured Mitchell Santner

Mumbai Indians (MI) have announced South Africa's Keshav Maharaj as a replacement for New Zealand's Mitchell Santner, who has been ruled out of IPL 2026 due to a shoulder injury.

Mitchell Santner sustained a left shoulder injury during Mumbai Indians' match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on 23 April.

He was seen treating his shoulder by applying ice, and was replaced by Shardul Thakur as a concussion substitute in what was a controversial move.

Mumbai Indians release statement on Keshav Maharaj signing "Mumbai Indians have confirmed the signing of South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj as a replacement for Mitchell Santner, who has been ruled out of IPL 2026, due to the injury he sustained on his left shoulder in the previous match," Mumbai Indians said in a statement.

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"Mumbai Indians wish Santner a full recovery and look forward to seeing him back in action soon," the franchise added.

Keshav Maharaj has played just two IPL matches so far, and that was for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2024. He had joined RR as a replacement for the injured Prasidh Krishna. He has taken two wickets from two matches.

Overall, the 36-year-old has played 218 T20s and has taken 817 wickets. As far as his T20I career is concerned, the Durban-born cricketer has played 54 matches for South Africa and has taken 55 wickets at an economy rate of 7.87.

Maharaj was named in South Africa's 2021 T20 World Cup squad without having played a single T20I. He made his debut as captain, and took a wicket off the very first delivery.

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"Mumbai Indians are delighted to welcome Keshav to the Blue and Gold. His hunger, his craft, and his experience make him exactly the kind of cricketer this team thrives on, added with his values, discipline and his ability to operate under pressure," the franchise added in their statement.