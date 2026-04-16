IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians name young pacer Krish Bhagat as replacement for injured all-rounder Atharva Ankolekar

Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday announced the signing of Krish Bhagat as a replacement for the injured all-rounder Atharva Ankolekar.

Krish Bhagat is just 21 years old and is a right-arm medium pacer hailing from Punjab.

“Krish has consistently impressed the coaching staff with his dedication, work ethic, and the quality he brings to every session and practise games that he played for Mumbai Indians," Mumbai Indians said in a statement.

“His commitment and development over the years, both in domestic and at Mumbai Indians practise sessions this season have earned him this well-deserved opportunity to transition into the main squad," added the statement.

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He has played seven first-class matches and nine List A matches, having taken 16 wickets so far. He has also scored one half-century that came against Uttarakhand in the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He batted in the No.8 position and scored 51 runs from 65 balls, hitting one four and two sixes. His knock led Punjab to 269/8 from the allotted 50 overs, but Punjab eventually suffered a five-wicket loss.

Mumbai Indians eye a change of fortunes Mumbai Indians, five-time IPL champions, began their campaign with a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), but have suffered three straight losses ever since.

Their defeats have come against Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The Hardik Pandya-led side will next lock horns with Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Mumbai Indians are currently in ninth place with just two points from four matches.

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Mumbai Indians have not won the IPL title since 2020, when they defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final. Hardik Pandya and Co cannot afford any more slipups if they are to go all the way and lift a record sixth title.

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