IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians set to achieve historic feat when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders; Check details here

Mumbai Indians (MI) will have their eyes set on a record sixth Indian Premier League (IPL) title, when they begin their 2026 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai on Sunday.

The five-time champions have not clinched the title since beating Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final of IPL 2020.

The Hardik Pandya-led side will be hoping to go all the way and clinch the title this season, having been eliminated in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 by Punjab Kings (PBKS). (IPL 2026 points table)

MI to create history in game vs KKR When the Mumbai Indians players take the field against Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, they will become the first-ever franchise to play 300 T20 matches.

Overall, they will become just the third team to play 300 T20s, after the Pakistan cricket team and the Somerset County team in England.

Teams with most T20 matches (Top five)

Team Total number of T20 matches Pakistan cricket team 303 Somerset County Club 303 Mumbai Indians 299* (Will be 300 on Sunday night) Hampshire County Cricket Club 296 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 287

In the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians have played 277 matches, making them the franchise with most matches in the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are second with 272 matches, and are closely followed by Delhi Capitals (266 matches) in third place. Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (265 matches) and two-time finalists Punjab Kings (263 matches) complete the top five of the teams with most IPL matches.

Mumbai Indians' five IPL titles so far have come in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020, with each of the titles coming under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. Apart from the five IPL titles, Mumbai Indians have also won the now-defunct Champions League T20 tournament twice, in 2011 and 2013.

Rohit Sharma had taken over as Mumbai Indians captain midway through IPL 2013 from Ricky Ponting, and led them to their maiden IPL title, beating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final.

As the skipper of Mumbai Indians, Rohit led in 163 matches, winning 91 of these and losing 68.

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