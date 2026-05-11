IPL 2026 Orange Cap, Purple Cap after RCB vs MI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar reclaims top spot in wickets tally

Royal Challengers Bengaluru delivered a statement win over the Mumbai Indians in a high-voltage IPL 2026 clash on Sunday (May 10). While the batters provided plenty of entertainment on a lively pitch, it was Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s crafty four-wicket haul that stole the headlines and changed the Purple Cap standings again.
The 36-year-old pacer produced yet another masterclass with the new ball and death overs. His sharp inswingers and clever slower deliveries helped restrict the Mumbai Indians and sealed a memorable victory for his side. With this performance, Bhuvneshwar has surged to the top of the wicket-takers list with 21 scalps in 11 matches.
People also ask
AI powered insights from this story
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has reclaimed the top spot in the IPL 2026 Purple Cap standings with 21 wickets in 11 matches after his four-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians.
Heinrich Klaasen of Sunrisers Hyderabad continues to lead the Orange Cap race with 494 runs in 11 games, maintaining a strong position due to his consistent performance and high strike rate.
Mumbai Indians have been eliminated from the IPL 2026 playoff contention following their two-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Suryakumar Yadav trusted Raj Bawa for the final over due to his consistent practice throughout the season and noticeable improvement in his all-around game, believing he could handle the responsibility.
RCB's win propelled them to the top of the IPL 2026 Points Table with 14 points, while Mumbai Indians' loss confirmed their elimination from playoff contention, leaving them in ninth place.
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s destructive middle-order batter Heinrich Klaasen continues to lead the Orange Cap race. The South African has hammered 494 runs across 11 games at a stunning strike rate of 157.32. His consistency and power-hitting have been the backbone of SRH’s batting line-up this season.
|Position
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Matches
|Average
|SR
|Highest score
|50/100
|1
|Heinrich Klaasen
|SRH
|494
|11
|54.89
|157.32
|69
|5/0
|2
|Abhishek Sharma
|SRH
|475
|11
|47.50
|210.17
|135*
|3/1
|3
|KL Rahul
|DC
|468
|11
|46.80
|180.00
|152*
|3/1
|4
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|462
|10
|46.20
|160.41
|86
|4/0
|5
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|RR
|404
|10
|40.40
|236.55
|103
|2/1
Close contenders like Abhishek Sharma and KL Rahul are just behind, while young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi keeps thrilling fans with his fearless strokeplay.
The bowling charts have a new clear leader after this match. Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s experience and accuracy have given him a two-wicket cushion at the top.
|Position
|Player
|Team
|Wickets
|Matches
|Overs
|Runs
|Best
|Economy rate
|1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|RCB
|21
|11
|43.0
|321
|4/23
|7.46
|2
|Anshul Kamboj
|CSK
|19
|11
|39.4
|365
|3/22
|9.20
|3
|Kagiso Rabada
|GT
|18
|11
|42.0
|393
|3/25
|9.35
|4
|Prince Yadav
|LSG
|16
|10
|37.0
|299
|3/33
|8.08
|5
|Eshan Malinga
|SRH
|16
|11
|38.2
|362
|4/32
|9.44
Anshul Kamboj and Kagiso Rabada remain dangerous, but Bhuvi’s control under pressure makes him the favourite right now.
RCB’s win has strengthened their position in the top four race and confirmed Mumbai Indians’ elimination from playoff contention. With just a handful of league games left, every run and every wicket will decide not only the Orange Cap and Purple Cap winners but also the final playoff line-up.
The stage is set for a thrilling finish. Can Klaasen reach 600 runs? Will anyone stop Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s march to the Purple Cap? Cricket fans are in for an exciting ride in the coming days.