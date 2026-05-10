IPL 2026 Orange Cap, Purple Cap after RR vs GT: Shubman Gill climbs into top 5, Kagiso Rabada leads wicket-takers

Gujarat Titans (GT) handed Rajasthan Royals (RR) a crushing 77-run defeat in a high-scoring IPL 2026 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday (May 9). GT posted a massive 229/4, powered by a brilliant 84 off 48 balls from skipper Shubman Gill and a strong 55 from Sai Sudharsan. RR could only manage 152 all out in reply. The result not only boosted GT’s playoff hopes but also triggered big shifts in the Orange Cap and Purple Cap races.

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Also Read | IPL 2026 Points Table after RR vs GT: Gujarat Titans jump to 2nd spot with win

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen continues to lead the Orange Cap chart with an impressive 494 runs from 11 matches. The South African finisher has an average of 54.89 and a strike rate of 157.32, hammering 36 fours and 23 sixes so far.

His teammate Abhishek Sharma sits in second place on 475 runs in 11 innings. The explosive opener boasts a jaw-dropping strike rate of 210.17 and already has a century to his name this season. Delhi Capitals star KL Rahul holds the third spot with 468 runs, including a massive 152 not out earlier in the tournament.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Who is currently leading the IPL 2026 Orange Cap race? ⌵ Heinrich Klaasen of Sunrisers Hyderabad leads the Orange Cap chart with 494 runs from 11 matches. Abhishek Sharma is in second place with 475 runs. 2 Which bowler is currently at the top of the Purple Cap standings? ⌵ Kagiso Rabada of Gujarat Titans is leading the Purple Cap race with 18 wickets from 11 matches. He has overtaken Bhuvneshwar Kumar. 3 How did Shubman Gill's performance against RR affect the Orange Cap standings? ⌵ Shubman Gill's 84 runs against Rajasthan Royals helped him climb into fourth position in the Orange Cap standings with 462 runs from 10 games. 4 What was the outcome of the RR vs GT match on May 9th? ⌵ Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by 77 runs. GT posted 229/4, and RR were bowled out for 152 in reply. 5 How did the RR vs GT match impact the IPL 2026 playoff race? ⌵ The win propelled Gujarat Titans to second place on the points table, boosting their playoff chances. Rajasthan Royals remained competitive but need more wins to secure a top-four finish.

The big mover of the night is Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill. His match-winning 84 against RR helped him climb into fourth position with 462 runs from just 10 games. Gill now averages 46.20 and has struck 44 fours and 20 sixes, proving once again why he is one of the most consistent batters in IPL 2026.

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Rajasthan Royals’ young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi rounds off the top five with 440 runs.

Position Player Team Runs Matches Average SR Highest score 50/100 1 Heinrich Klaasen SRH 494 11 54.89 157.32 69 5/0 2 Abhishek Sharma SRH 475 11 47.50 210.17 135* 3/1 3 KL Rahul DC 468 11 46.80 180.00 152* 3/1 4 Shubman Gill GT 462 10 46.20 160.41 86 4/0 5 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi RR 404 10 40.40 236.55 103 2/1

Also Read | RR vs GT Highlights IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans register dominating win by 77 runs

Purple Cap On the bowling front, Gujarat Titans’ Kagiso Rabada moved ahead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the Purple Cap race with 18 wickets from 11 matches. His best figures of 3/25, combined with an economy of 9.35 and strike rate of 14.00, make him the most impactful pacer in the competition right now.

Close on his heels are two bowlers tied on 17 wickets each. RCB’s veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar (economy 7.64) and CSK’s Anshul Kamboj. LSG’s Prince Yadav and SRH’s Eshan Malinga follow with 16 wickets apiece. The Purple Cap battle is extremely tight, and a single good spell in the next few games could easily change the entire leaderboard.

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Position Player Team Wickets Matches Overs Runs Best Economy rate 1 Kagiso Rabada GT 18 11 42.0 298 3/25 9.35 2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar RCB 17 10 39.0 298 3/5 7.64 3 Anshul Kamboj CSK 17 10 35.4 318 3/22 8.91 4 Prince Yadav LSG 16 10 37.0 299 3/33 8.08 5 Eshan Malinga SRH 16 11 38.2 362 4/32 9.44

What the RR vs GT result means for IPL 2026 playoffs Shubman Gill’s brilliant knock not only powered GT to victory but also lifted his personal stats at the perfect time. With the league stage nearing its end, every run and every wicket will decide who makes it to the playoffs. Fans can expect more fireworks as teams chase crucial points and individual glory in the Orange Cap and Purple Cap races.