IPL 2026: ‘Outstanding knock,' Netizens hail Shubman Gill as GT skipper scores fifty on comeback vs DC

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill roared back to form during his team's IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Delhi on Wednesday. Opening the innings with Sai Sudharsan, Gill scored a 33-ball 50 against Delhi Capitals, hitting three fours and as many sixes in the process.

The Punjab batter had missed the game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on 4 April due to a muscle spasm. Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan led GT in that game, but they lost to RR by six runs.

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In GT's first match of the season against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on 31 March, Shubman Gill had scored 39 runs from 27 balls, hitting six fours.

Shubman Gill returns to form On Wednesday, Gill lost Sai Sudharsan (12) early, but went on to forge a 60-run stand for the second wicket with England's Jos Buttler.

The GT skipper did not lose his focus even after Buttler's dismissal in the eighth over, as he and Washington Sundar forged a 104-run stand for the third wicket.

Shubman Gill was eventually dismissed for 70 by Lungi Ngidi in the 18th over, leaving GT at 183/3. Gujarat Titans eventually went on to post 210/4 from 20 overs.

Netizens were overjoyed to see Shubman Gill return to form with the bat. Here are a few reactions:

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Gujarat Titans aim for first win of IPL 2026 season Gujarat Titans are yet to win a match in the ongoing IPL 2026 season. The Shubman Gill-led side began their IPL 2026 campaign with a three-wicket loss to Punjab Kings, before losing to Rajasthan Royals by six runs.

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