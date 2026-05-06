IPL 2026 playoff scenarios: Here's how each team can qualify for knockout stage as season approaches its business end

The IPL 2026 season has approached its business end, and several teams are in contention to advance, while a few others stare at elimination from the league stage.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) currently lead the IPL 2026 standings with 13 points from nine matches. Second-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are in second place with 12 points from nine matches, whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are in third place with 12 points from 10 matches.

Only the Net Run Rate separates them from fourth-placed Rajasthan Royals (12 points) and fifth-placed Gujarat Titans (12 points). Chennai Super Kings (sixth place, 10 points from 10 matches) and Delhi Capitals (seventh place, eight points from 10 matches) also have a decent chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

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IPL 2026 standings (After DC vs CSK match on 5 May)

Position Team Matches Played Win Loss NR Points NRR 1 Punjab Kings 9 6 2 1 13 +0.855 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 6 3 0 12 +1.420 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 6 4 0 12 +0.644 4 Rajasthan Royals 10 6 4 0 12 +0.510 5 Gujarat Titans 10 6 4 0 12 -0.147 6 Chennai Super Kings 10 5 5 0 10 +0.151 7 Delhi Capitals 10 4 6 0 8 -0.949 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 3 5 1 7 -0.539 9 Mumbai Indians 10 3 7 0 6 -0.649 10 Lucknow Super Giants 9 2 7 0 4 -1.076

Let's now take a look at what each team needs to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs:

Punjab Kings: Punjab Kings are currently the league leaders in the IPL 2026 standings with 13 points from nine matches, and they seem like the top favourites to qualify for the playoffs.

They need at least two more wins to possibly secure a top-two spot in the IPL playoffs. That would take them to 17 points, should they fail to win more than two matches. Their positive Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.855 also helps them in their bid for making the playoffs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: The defending champions will need to win at least two more matches in order to safely secure a playoff spot.

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That will take them to 16 points, and three wins will take them to 18 points and possibly a top-two spot. RCB could also qualify with 14 points, but that would mean that they will have to depend on other results going in their favour.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad need at least two more wins to be safe with 16 points. That would be enough for the Pat Cummins-led side to qualify for the playoffs given their positive NRR of +0.644.

Rajasthan Royals: Like Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals too need at least two wins from the remaining four matches to have a chance of qualifying for the playoffs. RR began their campaign with four straight wins.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Final moved to Ahmedabad as BCCI drops Bengaluru

However, they have been inconsistent of late, losing three out of their last five matches. It is important that they build on their NRR of +0.510.

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Gujarat Titans: Gujarat Titans too have 12 points from 10 matches like the top four teams currently, but they have a negative NRR of -0.147, which could hinder their chances if they end up losing some of their remaining matches. They need to win at least two matches by huge margins in order to surpass SRH and RR.

Chennai Super Kings: The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side need to win at least three out of their last four matches to get to 16 points. Their positive NRR of +0.151 could be a saviour should things go down to the wire.

Delhi Capitals: The Axar Patel-led side cannot afford to lose their remaining four matches. Even one loss in the remaining games will mean that they will have to depend on other results to go in their favour. They have a big obstacle in their poor NRR of -0.949.

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Kolkata Knight Riders: The three-time champions have somewhat found their rhythm after beginning the season on a forgettable note.

They have won their last three matches after beginning the season with five losses in six matches (one no-result). They need to win all five matches to reach 17 points. Even four wins out of five may not be enough as their NRR of -0.539 doesn't help their case.

Mumbai Indians: The five-time champions must win each of their last four points to get to 14 points. That, however, may not be enough as they will have to hope that the other teams that are on 12 points lose all their matches. They also have a negative NRR of -0.649.

Lucknow Super Giants: The Rishabh Pant-led side are almost on the verge of elimination. Winning all of their five remaining matches will only take LSG to 14 points, which may not be enough to secure a top-four spot. They also have a low NRR of -1.076, which means they have to win each of their remaining matches by huge margins.