IPL 2026 playoff scenarios: How a CSK vs SRH outcome would shape qualification chances of Punjab Kings, KKR, DC & RR?

If CSK manage a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, it would take Ruturaj Gaikwad's side to 14 points from 13 games an enter the top four. In that case, Punjab Kings (on 13 points) lose hold of the top four and drop to fifth in the points table. With Punjab Kings only having a game left, the Shreyas Iyer-led side will have win their final league-stage game by a big margin to keep the net run rate on their side and also hope other results go their way.

A win for CSK against Sunrisers Hyderabad will further dramatise the qualification scenario. If they win, CSK will temporarily go over Rajasthan Royals (12 points) with 14 points and will have a game left. With Rajasthan Royals having two games left, they can easily displace CSK, provided Riyan Parag's men win both. But if CSK win their final game too, they it will be NRR battle between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.

A win for CSK against Sunrisers Hyderabad will certainly help KKR. The maximum KKR can reach is 15 points by winning their final two games. If Sunrisers Hyderabad lose against CSK, it will keep them on 14 points with a game left. KKR would also want CSK and Sunrisers Hyderabad lose their respective final games to sneak into top four.

Delhi Capitals' chances are hanging by a thread. With 12 points and just a game left against KKR, the maximum they could reach is 14 points. A CSK win against Sunrisers Hyderabad will put them on 14 points, making Delhi Capitals' pathway nearly impossible due to their negative NRR.