IPL 2026 playoff scenarios: How a CSK vs SRH outcome would shape qualification chances of Punjab Kings, KKR, DC & RR?

The playoffs race in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) have heated up as the 19th edition of the cash-rich tournament reaches its final week in the group stage. With Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) already qualified and Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) eliminated, as many as six teams are in the race for playoffs.
A lot will depend on the outcome of the match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk on Monday. Gujarat Titans are already in the safe zone with 16 points, although they have not officially qualified.
A win for Sunrisers Hyderabad will put the Pat Cummins-led side in the safe one like Gujarat Titans with 16 points and a match left. With 12 points from 12 games, CSK and Rajasthan Royals can also qualify for the playoffs with wins in their respective remaining two games.
In that case, the net run-rate (NRR) will come into play. However, a loss for CSK at their own backyard could prove fatal.
|Punjab Kings
|Rajasthan Royals
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Delhi Capitals
|If CSK manage a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, it would take Ruturaj Gaikwad's side to 14 points from 13 games an enter the top four. In that case, Punjab Kings (on 13 points) lose hold of the top four and drop to fifth in the points table. With Punjab Kings only having a game left, the Shreyas Iyer-led side will have win their final league-stage game by a big margin to keep the net run rate on their side and also hope other results go their way.
|A win for CSK against Sunrisers Hyderabad will further dramatise the qualification scenario. If they win, CSK will temporarily go over Rajasthan Royals (12 points) with 14 points and will have a game left. With Rajasthan Royals having two games left, they can easily displace CSK, provided Riyan Parag's men win both. But if CSK win their final game too, they it will be NRR battle between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.
|A win for CSK against Sunrisers Hyderabad will certainly help KKR. The maximum KKR can reach is 15 points by winning their final two games. If Sunrisers Hyderabad lose against CSK, it will keep them on 14 points with a game left. KKR would also want CSK and Sunrisers Hyderabad lose their respective final games to sneak into top four.
|Delhi Capitals' chances are hanging by a thread. With 12 points and just a game left against KKR, the maximum they could reach is 14 points. A CSK win against Sunrisers Hyderabad will put them on 14 points, making Delhi Capitals' pathway nearly impossible due to their negative NRR.
A loss for CSK will leave them in a pretty delicate position. In that case they need to win their last game against Gujarat Titans and also hope other results go their way.
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Delhi Capitals
|Punjab Kings
|Rajasthan Royals
|The maximum that KKR would reach is 15 points by winning their last two games at home. If Sunrisers Hyderabad beat CSK, then KKR would hope Punjab Kings lose their final game to LSG. But a Punjab Kings win would take the matter to NRR for KKR. Also, KKR would want Rajasthan Royals to lose at least one of their last two games.
|If Sunrisers Hyderabad beat CSK, there are a certain results that need to go their way. They are 1) Delhi Capitals need to win big against KKR, 2) Punjab Kings need to lose against LSG, and 3) Rajasthan Royals need to lose both their remaining games. In such a scenario, Delhi Capitals will qualify with 14 points.
|If Sunrisers Hyderabad beat CSK, Punjab Kings will have to beat already-eliminated Lucknow Super Giants by a big margin to get to 15 points and have a better NRR. In that case, Rajasthan Royals can surpass Punjab Kings' final points tally provided Riyan Parag's men win both their remaining games. KKR can also match Punjab Kings on 15 points if the three-time champions win their remaining both matches.
|If Sunrisers Hyderabad beat CSK, then Pat Cummins' side will reach 16 points with a game left. That means, Rajasthan Royals will need to win their remaining two games against already-eliminated Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians in their final two games. Sunrisers Hyderabad will have the opportunity to reach 18 points, if they win their last.
|Pos
|Team
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)
|13
|9
|4
|0
|18
|+1.065
|2
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|+0.400
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|+0.331
|4
|Punjab Kings
|13
|6
|6
|1
|13
|+0.227
|5
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|+0.027
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|+0.027
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|-0.871
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|5
|6
|1
|11
|-0.038
|9
|Mumbai Indians (E)
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|-0.504
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|-0.701
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