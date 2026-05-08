IPL 2026 Playoffs race: How Delhi Capitals can still qualify after crushing KKR defeat

Delhi Capitals’ campaign has been filled with ups and downs this IPL 2026 season, and their latest result was another bitter pill to swallow. On Friday (May 8), Kolkata Knight Riders chased down the target of 143 runs with ease in just 14.2 overs, defeating DC by eight wickets in the 51st match. The loss left the Axar Patel-led franchise in eighth position, but with three crucial games still to play, a playoff berth remains mathematically possible.

DC’s current standing after the loss to KKR After 11 matches, Delhi Capitals have managed just four wins and sit on 8 points with a net run rate of -1.154. The points table is extremely tight at the top. SRH lead with 14 points, while PBKS are close behind on 13. RCB, RR, and GT are all on 12 points each, and CSK have 10. DC have played one game more than most of their rivals, putting extra pressure on their remaining fixtures.

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To keep their playoff hopes alive, DC cannot afford any slip-ups in their upcoming three league encounters. They face the Punjab Kings on May 11, the Rajasthan Royals on May 17, and a rematch against the Kolkata Knight Riders on May 24.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 How can Delhi Capitals still qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs after their loss to KKR? ⌵ To qualify, Delhi Capitals must win all three of their remaining matches to reach 14 points. They also need several teams above them in the standings to drop points in their upcoming games. 2 What is Delhi Capitals' current standing in the IPL 2026 points table? ⌵ After losing to Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals are in eighth position with 8 points from 11 matches. They have a net run rate of -1.154. 3 Why is Net Run Rate (NRR) crucial for Delhi Capitals' playoff hopes? ⌵ Delhi Capitals' poor net run rate of -1.154 could prevent them from qualifying even if they reach 14 points. They need to win their remaining games by significant margins to improve their NRR. 4 What are the scenarios for KKR to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs? ⌵ If KKR win all four of their remaining matches, they will reach 17 points, which should be enough for a playoff spot. Winning three out of four would put them on 15 points, requiring favorable results from other teams. 5 How does the result of the DC vs KKR match affect KKR's playoff chances? ⌵ A win against Delhi Capitals would put KKR on nine points and keep their playoff hopes alive. A loss would leave them with must-win situations in all remaining games and increase their dependence on other results.

Winning all three would take their tally to 14 points, the same as current table-toppers SRH. Anything less than three wins, and qualification becomes almost impossible, given the strong position of teams above them.

What else needs to go DC’s way Reaching 14 points is only the first step. Several teams above DC can still finish with 14 or more points. For the Capitals to sneak into the top four, multiple results must fall in their favour. Teams like PBKS, RCB, RR, and GT will need to drop points in their remaining games.

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In simple terms, at least three or four teams currently above DC must fail to win enough of their upcoming matches to stay ahead or level with the 14-point mark.

Net Run Rate: The make-or-break factor Even if DC reach 14 points, their poor net run rate of -1.154 could prove to be their undoing. NRR is the first tie-breaker in the IPL. To overcome this, DC will have to win their remaining games by big margins, either defending totals convincingly or chasing targets quickly with many overs to spare. Improving their NRR significantly is non-negotiable if they are to edge out other teams on the same points.

A tough but not impossible task The road to the playoffs is narrow for the Delhi Capitals. They must win their next three matches convincingly while hoping for favourable results elsewhere. The upcoming clash against PBKS in Dharamsala on May 11 is now a virtual must-win encounter.

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While the odds are stacked against them, the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket means one strong week with the bat and ball could change everything. DC fans will be watching closely as the league stage heads into its thrilling final phase.