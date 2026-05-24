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IPL 2026 playoffs schedule: Rajasthan Royals qualify in top 4; Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders crash out

The IPL 2026 playoffs are set to begin on May 26. Here are all the details as India’s biggest cricket league reaches its thrilling climax.

Aachal Maniyar
Published24 May 2026, 10:25 PM IST
IPL 2026 playoffs schedule
IPL 2026 playoffs schedule(AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
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The IPL 2026 league stage has ended in thrilling fashion, setting up an exciting playoffs. Rajasthan Royals (RR) secured the fourth and final spot with a commanding 30-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium. RR posted 206 and defended it comfortably, sending MI packing. With RCB, GT, and SRH already locked in the top three, the stage is now set for the knockout phase. Here are all the details about the upcoming playoffs.

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Also Read | Updated IPL 2026 Points Table after MI vs RR: Rajasthan Royals enter playoffs

IPL 2026: The top four teams on the points table

1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Points: 18, NRR: +0.783

2. Gujarat Titans - Points: 18, NRR: +0.695

3. Sunrisers Hyderabad - Points: 18, NRR: +0.524

4. Rajasthan Royals - Points: 16, NRR: +0.189

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Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders missed out despite fighting hard till the end. RR’s victory over MI was the decisive moment that confirmed their place in the playoffs. Riyan Parag and his men showed great character after a mixed season, proving why they remain one of the most consistent franchises.

Also Read | Royal Challengers Bengaluru release Jacob Bethell before IPL 2026 Qualifier 1

How did Rajasthan Royals seal their spot in the Top 4?

Rajasthan Royals entered the final league match needing a win to guarantee qualification. They delivered exactly that. Batting first after losing the toss, RR recovered from an early wobble to post a challenging total. Key contributions from the middle order helped them reach 206. The bowlers then restricted MI to 175/9, winning by 30 runs. This result pushed RR to 16 points and fourth position. MI, already struggling with just 8 points, could not turn things around despite the home advantage.

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What is the full IPL 2026 playoffs schedule?

The BCCI has released the complete playoff timetable, promising high-voltage action across iconic venues.

Qualifier 1: May 26, 2026 - RCB vs GT at HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala (7:30 PM IST). The winner advances straight to the final; the loser gets another chance in Qualifier 2.

Eliminator: May 27, 2026 - SRH vs RR at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh. The winner moves to Qualifier 2; the loser is eliminated.

Qualifier 2: May 29, 2026, at New Chandigarh (time to be confirmed). This match features the loser of Qualifier 1 against the winner of the Eliminator.

Final: May 31, 2026 – at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Live streaming details

All IPL 2026 matches will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and will be streamed online on the JioHotstar app.

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With four strong teams in the mix, anything can happen. RCB enter as defending champions and table-toppers, while GT and SRH bring proven knockout experience. RR, known for their never-say-die attitude, adds unpredictability. The neutral venues in Dharamshala and New Chandigarh will test teams with different pitches and conditions, making the playoffs even more competitive.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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