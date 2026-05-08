IPL 2026 Points Table after DC vs KKR updated: Finn Allen's maiden hundred lifts Kolkata Knight Riders in standings

Finn Allen's maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) hundred on Friday lifted Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2026 Points Table as the three-time champions eased to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals. Winless in the first six games, KKR have turned the tables with four consecutive victories that lifted them to the seventh spot in the standings.

Chasing a below-par 143 runs, KKR lost Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi inside the powerplay before Allen and Cameron Green took over. Allen raced to his maiden IPL fifty in 32 balls before smashing his second in just 15 balls to remain not out at 100 in 47 balls.

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Also Read | Finn Allen finally comes to party after six games with maiden IPL fifty vs DC

In the process, Allen became the fourth KKR batter after Brendon McCullum (2008), Venkatesh Iyer (2023) and Sunil Narine (2024) to scored an IPL hundred. Interestingly, all of them opened the innings during their hundreds. With this win, KKR now have nine points from 10 games and need two more wins to get into the top four. KKR have four games left in the group stage.

IPL 2026 Points Table after DC vs KKR

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 How did Finn Allen's century impact the IPL 2026 Points Table for KKR? ⌵ Finn Allen's maiden IPL hundred against Delhi Capitals propelled Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the seventh spot in the IPL 2026 Points Table. This victory marked KKR's fourth consecutive win, lifting them to nine points from 10 games. 2 What was the result of the DC vs KKR match in IPL 2026? ⌵ Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by eight wickets. KKR chased down a target of 143 runs, with Finn Allen scoring an unbeaten 100. 3 Can KKR still qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs after their win against DC? ⌵ Yes, KKR can still qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs. With four matches remaining, winning two more games would likely secure them a spot, as they currently have nine points from 10 matches. 4 Who are the KKR batters who have scored an IPL hundred? ⌵ Finn Allen's century against DC made him the fourth KKR batter to score an IPL hundred. He joins Brendon McCullum (2008), Venkatesh Iyer (2023), and Sunil Narine (2024) in this elite group. 5 How did Delhi Capitals perform in their IPL 2026 match against KKR? ⌵ Delhi Capitals batted first and scored 142/8 in 20 overs, with Ashutosh Sharma scoring 39. They lost the match by eight wickets after KKR chased down the target with Finn Allen scoring an unbeaten 100.

Rank Team Matches Win Loss NR Points NRR 1. Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 7 4 0 14 0.737 2. Punjab Kings 10 6 3 1 13 0.571 3. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 6 4 0 12 1.234 4. Rajasthan Royals 10 6 4 0 12 0.510 5. Gujarat Titans 10 6 4 0 12 -0.147 6. Chennai Super Kings 10 5 5 0 10 0.151 7. Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 5 1 9 -0.169 8. Delhi Capitals 11 4 7 0 8 -1.154 9. Mumbai Indians 10 3 7 0 6 -0.649 10. Lucknow Super Giants 10 3 7 0 6 -0.934

What happened in DC vs KKR? Earlier, KKR captain Rahane opted to field first after winning the toss. After a 49-run stand between Pathum Nissanka (50 in 29 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and KL Rahul, Delhi Capitals sunk to 89/5, with Anukul Roy (2/31) shaking up their middle-order.

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Spinners Varun Chakravarthy (0/28) and Sunil Narine (1/17) also unleashed a brutal spin choke in middle overs, while Kartik Tyayi also took two crucial wickets for 25 runs. Ashutosh Sharma (39 in 28 balls, with three fours and sixes each) took Delhi Capitals to 142/8 in 20 overs.

In the chase, KKR lost openers skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi early, reduced to 31/2, but a 116-run stand between Allen and Cam Green (33 not out in 27 balls, with two sixes) took KKR to a win in 14.2 overs, with eight wickets in hand.

Can KKR qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs? With four matches left in the group stage, the maximum KKR would reach is 17 points, which would be enough to get a spot in the playoffs. KKR will next play Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the league stage. A loss in the remaining games would jeopardise KKR's dreams of a last four spot.

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