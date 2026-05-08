IPL 2026 Points Table after DC vs KKR updated: Finn Allen's maiden hundred lifts Kolkata Knight Riders in standings

Finn Allen's maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) hundred on Friday lifted Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2026 Points Table as the three-time champions eased to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals. Winless in the first six games, KKR have turned the tables with four consecutive victories that lifted them to the seventh spot in the standings.
Chasing a below-par 143 runs, KKR lost Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi inside the powerplay before Allen and Cameron Green took over. Allen raced to his maiden IPL fifty in 32 balls before smashing his second in just 15 balls to remain not out at 100 in 47 balls.
In the process, Allen became the fourth KKR batter after Brendon McCullum (2008), Venkatesh Iyer (2023) and Sunil Narine (2024) to scored an IPL hundred. Interestingly, all of them opened the innings during their hundreds. With this win, KKR now have nine points from 10 games and need two more wins to get into the top four. KKR have four games left in the group stage.
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Finn Allen's maiden IPL hundred against Delhi Capitals propelled Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the seventh spot in the IPL 2026 Points Table. This victory marked KKR's fourth consecutive win, lifting them to nine points from 10 games.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by eight wickets. KKR chased down a target of 143 runs, with Finn Allen scoring an unbeaten 100.
Yes, KKR can still qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs. With four matches remaining, winning two more games would likely secure them a spot, as they currently have nine points from 10 matches.
Finn Allen's century against DC made him the fourth KKR batter to score an IPL hundred. He joins Brendon McCullum (2008), Venkatesh Iyer (2023), and Sunil Narine (2024) in this elite group.
Delhi Capitals batted first and scored 142/8 in 20 overs, with Ashutosh Sharma scoring 39. They lost the match by eight wickets after KKR chased down the target with Finn Allen scoring an unbeaten 100.
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|1.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|7
|4
|0
|14
|0.737
|2.
|Punjab Kings
|10
|6
|3
|1
|13
|0.571
|3.
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|1.234
|4.
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|0.510
|5.
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|-0.147
|6.
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|0.151
|7.
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|-0.169
|8.
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|4
|7
|0
|8
|-1.154
|9.
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|3
|7
|0
|6
|-0.649
|10.
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|3
|7
|0
|6
|-0.934
Earlier, KKR captain Rahane opted to field first after winning the toss. After a 49-run stand between Pathum Nissanka (50 in 29 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and KL Rahul, Delhi Capitals sunk to 89/5, with Anukul Roy (2/31) shaking up their middle-order.
Spinners Varun Chakravarthy (0/28) and Sunil Narine (1/17) also unleashed a brutal spin choke in middle overs, while Kartik Tyayi also took two crucial wickets for 25 runs. Ashutosh Sharma (39 in 28 balls, with three fours and sixes each) took Delhi Capitals to 142/8 in 20 overs.
In the chase, KKR lost openers skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi early, reduced to 31/2, but a 116-run stand between Allen and Cam Green (33 not out in 27 balls, with two sixes) took KKR to a win in 14.2 overs, with eight wickets in hand.
With four matches left in the group stage, the maximum KKR would reach is 17 points, which would be enough to get a spot in the playoffs. KKR will next play Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the league stage. A loss in the remaining games would jeopardise KKR's dreams of a last four spot.
Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.