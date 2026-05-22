Updated IPL 2026 Points Table after GT vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings get eliminated after stunning loss

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) crashed out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs following a stunning loss to the Gujarat Titans (GT). The result not only confirmed GT’s place in the top two but also sent shockwaves through the league as one of the most successful franchises in IPL history bowed out early. With the league stage heading into its final stretch, this GT vs CSK has intensified the battle for the remaining playoff spot.
Gujarat Titans produced a complete team performance to defeat Chennai Super Kings by 89 runs and book their place in the top two. In the match, GT registered 229/4 in 20 overs, powered by Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler's knocks. CSK failed to chase the target as they got bundled out at 140 in 13.4 overs, handing GT a victory by a huge margin.
The win took GT to 14 matches played, nine victories, five defeats, and 18 points with a solid net run rate of +0.695, sitting comfortably in second place. GT has shown remarkable depth and temperament throughout IPL 2026, and this result against a heavyweight opponent only strengthens their claim as serious title contenders.
For CSK, the defeat was the final nail in the coffin. After completing 14 matches, the yellow brigade sits on just 12 points from six wins and eight losses, with a negative net run rate of -0.345. The stunning loss to GT has eliminated them from the top-four race, bringing their IPL 2026 journey to an end.
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|NR
|NRR
|Points
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)
|13
|9
|4
|0
|1.065
|18
|2
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0.695
|18
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q)
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0.350
|16
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|13
|7
|6
|0
|0.083
|14
|5
|Punjab Kings
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0.227
|13
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0.011
|13
|7
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|14
|6
|8
|0
|-0.345
|12
|8
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|6
|7
|0
|-0.871
|12
|9
|Mumbai Indians (E)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|-0.510
|8
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|-0.702
|8
With RCB, GT, and SRH already through, the fight for the fourth playoff berth has become a nail-biting affair. Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders remain firmly in contention, while Delhi Capitals still harbour slim hopes. Every point and net run rate now carries massive weight.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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