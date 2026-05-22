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Updated IPL 2026 Points Table after GT vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings get eliminated after stunning loss

Updated IPL 2026 Points Table: With RCB, GT, and SRH already through, the fight for the fourth playoff berth has become a nail-biting affair. RR, PBKS, and KKR remain firmly in contention, while DC still harbour slim hopes.

Aachal Maniyar
Published22 May 2026, 12:00 AM IST
IPL 2026 Points Table after GT vs CSK
IPL 2026 Points Table after GT vs CSK(PTI)
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Chennai Super Kings (CSK) crashed out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs following a stunning loss to the Gujarat Titans (GT). The result not only confirmed GT’s place in the top two but also sent shockwaves through the league as one of the most successful franchises in IPL history bowed out early. With the league stage heading into its final stretch, this GT vs CSK has intensified the battle for the remaining playoff spot.

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Gujarat Titans seal the top-two spot

Gujarat Titans produced a complete team performance to defeat Chennai Super Kings by 89 runs and book their place in the top two. In the match, GT registered 229/4 in 20 overs, powered by Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler's knocks. CSK failed to chase the target as they got bundled out at 140 in 13.4 overs, handing GT a victory by a huge margin.

Also Read | Shubman Gill becomes third fastest Indian to reach 6000-run mark in T20s

The win took GT to 14 matches played, nine victories, five defeats, and 18 points with a solid net run rate of +0.695, sitting comfortably in second place. GT has shown remarkable depth and temperament throughout IPL 2026, and this result against a heavyweight opponent only strengthens their claim as serious title contenders.

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Chennai Super Kings’ campaign ends in disappointment

For CSK, the defeat was the final nail in the coffin. After completing 14 matches, the yellow brigade sits on just 12 points from six wins and eight losses, with a negative net run rate of -0.345. The stunning loss to GT has eliminated them from the top-four race, bringing their IPL 2026 journey to an end.

Also Read | Sanju Samson gets dismissed for golden duck in GT vs CSK; social media erupts

Updated IPL 2026 Points Table after GT vs CSK match

RankTeamMatchesWinLossNRNRRPoints
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)139401.06518
2Gujarat Titans (Q)149500.69518
3Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q)138500.35016
4Rajasthan Royals137600.08314
5Punjab Kings136610.22713
6Kolkata Knight Riders136610.01113
7Chennai Super Kings (E)14680-0.34512
8Delhi Capitals13670-0.87112
9Mumbai Indians (E)13490-0.5108
10Lucknow Super Giants (E)13490-0.7028

Playoff race heats up

With RCB, GT, and SRH already through, the fight for the fourth playoff berth has become a nail-biting affair. Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders remain firmly in contention, while Delhi Capitals still harbour slim hopes. Every point and net run rate now carries massive weight.

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About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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