Updated IPL 2026 Points Table after KKR vs MI: Kolkata Knight Riders keep playoffs hope alive

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) kept their IPL 2026 playoff dreams alive with an easy win by four wickets against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday (May 20) at Eden Gardens. The win boosted KKR’s points tally and kept them in contention for the remaining berth of the playoffs. On the other hand, MI who were already eliminated from the race, faced yet another setback this season.
Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, KKR restricted MI to 147/8 in 20 overs. Early breakthroughs by Saurabh Dubey and Cameron Green set the tone, while MI struggled after facing a batting collapse. In the chase, KKR reached 148/6 in just 18.5 overs, sealing the win with 7 balls to spare. Manish Pandey starred with a match-winning knock of 45 runs off 33 deliveries, and earned Player of the Match honours for his calm presence under pressure.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (18 points), Gujarat Titans (16 points), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (16 points) have already qualified for the playoffs. Rajasthan Royals hold fourth spot on 14 points. But the bottom half of the table remains packed. With their recent win against MI, KKR have now climbed to the sixth spot, following Punjab Kings. Both teams have 13 points, respectively. However, PBKS have a better NRR. They are followed by Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, keeping the playoff race wide open mathematically, with only a few matches left.
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|NR
|NRR
|Points
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)
|13
|9
|4
|0
|1.065
|18
|2
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0.400
|16
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q)
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0.350
|16
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|13
|7
|6
|0
|0.083
|14
|5
|Punjab Kings
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0.227
|13
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0.011
|13
|7
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|6
|7
|0
|-0.016
|12
|8
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|6
|7
|0
|-0.871
|12
|9
|Mumbai Indians (E)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|-0.510
|8
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|-0.702
|8
With the win, Kolkata Knight Riders now sit on 13 points from 13 games, tied with Punjab Kings but placed sixth on net run rate of +0.011. The two-time champions have one league match remaining and must win it while relying on other results to overtake teams above them.
Punjab Kings hold a better NRR at +0.227, meaning KKR will need a strong net run rate boost in their final outing to stay in the race. They will also want the Rajasthan Royals to lose their upcoming game in order to qualify for the playoffs.