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Updated IPL 2026 Points Table after KKR vs MI: Kolkata Knight Riders keep playoffs hope alive

For Kolkata Knight Riders, the focus shifts to their last league game, where a big win could still open the door to the top four. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, will want to end their campaign on a high note as they face Rajasthan Royals in their last matchup of the IPL 2026 season.

Aachal Maniyar
Published21 May 2026, 01:07 AM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders' Rovman Powell reacts with Manish Pandey during their innings against Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders' Rovman Powell reacts with Manish Pandey during their innings against Mumbai Indians(REUTERS)
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Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) kept their IPL 2026 playoff dreams alive with an easy win by four wickets against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday (May 20) at Eden Gardens. The win boosted KKR’s points tally and kept them in contention for the remaining berth of the playoffs. On the other hand, MI who were already eliminated from the race, faced yet another setback this season.

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What happened in the KKR vs MI match

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, KKR restricted MI to 147/8 in 20 overs. Early breakthroughs by Saurabh Dubey and Cameron Green set the tone, while MI struggled after facing a batting collapse. In the chase, KKR reached 148/6 in just 18.5 overs, sealing the win with 7 balls to spare. Manish Pandey starred with a match-winning knock of 45 runs off 33 deliveries, and earned Player of the Match honours for his calm presence under pressure.

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IPL 2026 Points Table after KKR vs MI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (18 points), Gujarat Titans (16 points), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (16 points) have already qualified for the playoffs. Rajasthan Royals hold fourth spot on 14 points. But the bottom half of the table remains packed. With their recent win against MI, KKR have now climbed to the sixth spot, following Punjab Kings. Both teams have 13 points, respectively. However, PBKS have a better NRR. They are followed by Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, keeping the playoff race wide open mathematically, with only a few matches left.

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RankTeamMatchesWinLossNRNRRPoints
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)139401.06518
2Gujarat Titans (Q)138500.40016
3Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q)138500.35016
4Rajasthan Royals137600.08314
5Punjab Kings136610.22713
6Kolkata Knight Riders136610.01113
7Chennai Super Kings13670-0.01612
8Delhi Capitals13670-0.87112
9Mumbai Indians (E)13490-0.5108
10Lucknow Super Giants (E)13490-0.7028

KKR playoff scenario

With the win, Kolkata Knight Riders now sit on 13 points from 13 games, tied with Punjab Kings but placed sixth on net run rate of +0.011. The two-time champions have one league match remaining and must win it while relying on other results to overtake teams above them.

Also Read | Updated list of Orange cap and Purple Cap in IPL 2026 after KKR vs MI match

Punjab Kings hold a better NRR at +0.227, meaning KKR will need a strong net run rate boost in their final outing to stay in the race. They will also want the Rajasthan Royals to lose their upcoming game in order to qualify for the playoffs.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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