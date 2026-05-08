IPL 2026 Points Table after LSG vs RCB: Lucknow Super Giants keep playoffs qualification dreams alive with 9-run win

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) snapped up their six-match losing streak in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) with a nine-run win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Ekana Stadium on Thursday. The win helped LSG to keep their IPL 2026 playoff qualification dreams alive. Rishabh Pant's men currently have six points from 10 games.

However, LSG's win over RCB did little to the IPL 2026 Points Table as both teams remained at their respective places. Despite being on level with Mumbai Indians, LSG remained at 10 due to inferior net run-rate (NRR). On the other hand, RCB remained third with 12 points from 10 games.

Also Read | LSG vs RCB Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants win by nine wickets at home

With four games left in the league stage for LSG, the Rishabh Pant-led side need to win their remaining games in claim a stake at a last four spot. With 16 points being the threshold for a spot in the last four, three wins in the last four games would be enough for RCB for a spot in the playoffs.

Updated IPL 2026 points table after LSG vs RCB

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What was the result of the LSG vs RCB match on May 7, 2026? ⌵ Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 9 runs. LSG scored 209/3 in 19 overs, and RCB managed 203/6 in their 19 overs. 2 How did the LSG vs RCB match affect the IPL 2026 Points Table? ⌵ The win kept LSG's playoff qualification dreams alive, but both teams remained in their respective positions on the IPL 2026 Points Table. RCB stayed third with 12 points, while LSG remained at 10 points with an inferior net run-rate. 3 Who was the standout performer for LSG in the match against RCB? ⌵ Mitchell Marsh was the key player for LSG, scoring a spectacular 111 runs. Captain Rishabh Pant also contributed significantly with an unbeaten 32 off 10 balls. 4 How did Virat Kohli get out in the LSG vs RCB match? ⌵ Virat Kohli was dismissed for a two-ball duck by Prince Yadav in the second over of the RCB innings. The ball seamed back sharply, beating his bat and uprooting his off-stump. 5 What does LSG need to do to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs? ⌵ With four games left, LSG needs to win their remaining matches to have a chance at a playoff spot. A threshold of 16 points is generally considered necessary for qualification.

POS TEAM PL W L NR NRR PTS 1 Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 7 4 0 +0.737 14 2 Punjab Kings 10 6 3 1 +0.571 13 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 6 4 0 +1.249 12 4 Rajasthan Royals 10 6 4 0 +0.510 12 5 Gujarat Titans 10 6 4 0 -0.147 12 6 Chennai Super Kings 10 5 5 0 +0.151 10 7 Delhi Capitals 10 4 6 0 -0.949 8 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 3 5 1 -0.539 7 9 Mumbai Indians 10 3 7 0 -0.649 6 10 Lucknow Super Giants 10 3 7 0 -0.949 6

What happened in LSG vs RCB match? In a match that saw three rain breaks, LSG rode on a spectacular 111 from Mitchell Marsh and a 10-ball 32 not out from captain Pant at the end to post 209/3 in 19 overs. Marsh completed the hundred in 49 balls - his second for LSG. The match was reduced to 19 overs per side due to rain. However, for RCB, the target was 213 by Duckworth-Lewis System (DRS).

In reply, RCB were hit by a disastrous start, losing Jacob Bethell in the first over for single digits off Mohammed Shami. The very next over, Prince Yadav hit Virat Kohli's middle stump to send the former RCB skipper packing for a two-ball duck. Although Devdutt Padikkar and Rajat Patidar staged a rescue act with 95-run stand for the third wicket, it wasn't enough.

Also Read | Prince Yadav scripts sensational comeback to pack Virat Kohli for duck

RCB's backbone was broken in the 11th over of the chase when they lost both Padikkal (34) and Jitesh Sharma (1) within a space of four balls off Yadav. Two overs later, Patidar departed for 61 off Shahbaz Ahmed.