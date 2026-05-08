IPL 2026 Points Table after LSG vs RCB: Lucknow Super Giants keep playoffs qualification dreams alive with 9-run win

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) snapped up their six-match losing streak in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) with a nine-run win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Ekana Stadium on Thursday. The win helped LSG to keep their IPL 2026 playoff qualification dreams alive. Rishabh Pant's men currently have six points from 10 games.
However, LSG's win over RCB did little to the IPL 2026 Points Table as both teams remained at their respective places. Despite being on level with Mumbai Indians, LSG remained at 10 due to inferior net run-rate (NRR). On the other hand, RCB remained third with 12 points from 10 games.
With four games left in the league stage for LSG, the Rishabh Pant-led side need to win their remaining games in claim a stake at a last four spot. With 16 points being the threshold for a spot in the last four, three wins in the last four games would be enough for RCB for a spot in the playoffs.
People also ask
AI powered insights from this story
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 9 runs. LSG scored 209/3 in 19 overs, and RCB managed 203/6 in their 19 overs.
The win kept LSG's playoff qualification dreams alive, but both teams remained in their respective positions on the IPL 2026 Points Table. RCB stayed third with 12 points, while LSG remained at 10 points with an inferior net run-rate.
Mitchell Marsh was the key player for LSG, scoring a spectacular 111 runs. Captain Rishabh Pant also contributed significantly with an unbeaten 32 off 10 balls.
Virat Kohli was dismissed for a two-ball duck by Prince Yadav in the second over of the RCB innings. The ball seamed back sharply, beating his bat and uprooting his off-stump.
With four games left, LSG needs to win their remaining matches to have a chance at a playoff spot. A threshold of 16 points is generally considered necessary for qualification.
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|7
|4
|0
|+0.737
|14
|2
|Punjab Kings
|10
|6
|3
|1
|+0.571
|13
|3
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|6
|4
|0
|+1.249
|12
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|6
|4
|0
|+0.510
|12
|5
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|6
|4
|0
|-0.147
|12
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|5
|5
|0
|+0.151
|10
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|4
|6
|0
|-0.949
|8
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|9
|3
|5
|1
|-0.539
|7
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|3
|7
|0
|-0.649
|6
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|3
|7
|0
|-0.949
|6
In a match that saw three rain breaks, LSG rode on a spectacular 111 from Mitchell Marsh and a 10-ball 32 not out from captain Pant at the end to post 209/3 in 19 overs. Marsh completed the hundred in 49 balls - his second for LSG. The match was reduced to 19 overs per side due to rain. However, for RCB, the target was 213 by Duckworth-Lewis System (DRS).
In reply, RCB were hit by a disastrous start, losing Jacob Bethell in the first over for single digits off Mohammed Shami. The very next over, Prince Yadav hit Virat Kohli's middle stump to send the former RCB skipper packing for a two-ball duck. Although Devdutt Padikkar and Rajat Patidar staged a rescue act with 95-run stand for the third wicket, it wasn't enough.
RCB's backbone was broken in the 11th over of the chase when they lost both Padikkal (34) and Jitesh Sharma (1) within a space of four balls off Yadav. Two overs later, Patidar departed for 61 off Shahbaz Ahmed.
Although Tim David (40), Krunal Pandya (28 not out) and Romario Shepherd (23 not out) tried their best towards the end, but it wasn't enough as RCB managed 203/6 in 19 overs. This was also LSG's first win in five games at home in IPL 2026 and also their first win against RCB at the Ekana Stadium in three attempts.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.