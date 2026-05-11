IPL 2026 Points Table after PBKS vs DC: Delhi Capitals stay alive in race for playoffs, Punjab Kings slump to 4th loss

Delhi Capitals kept their hopes alive in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a three-wicket thrilling win over Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Monday. Chasing 211 runs to win the high-stakes game, Axar Patel and David Miller set the platform for Delhi Capitals with respective fifties before Ashutosh Sharma and Madhav Tiwari ensured Delhi Capitals' fifth win in IPL 2026.
With this win, Delhi Capitals jumped a spot to seventh with 10 points from 12 games, while Punjab Kings remained fourth with 13 points and fourth straight defeat on the trot. With just two more games to go for Delhi Capitals, they will reach a maximum of 14 points, thus keeping them in the run for playoffs mathematically.
The loss also leaves Punjab Kings with a situation to win both their remaining games to secure qualification to the last four stage. Kolkata Knight Riders slipped one spot to eighth with nine points. Royal Challengers Bengaluru remained at the top of the table with 14 points.
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Delhi Capitals' win over Punjab Kings moved DC up to seventh place with 10 points, keeping their playoff hopes alive. Punjab Kings remained fourth with 13 points but suffered their fourth consecutive loss.
Yes, Delhi Capitals are still mathematically in the race for the playoffs. With two games remaining, a maximum of 14 points can be achieved, keeping their chances alive.
For Delhi Capitals, Axar Patel and David Miller scored fifties, while Ashutosh Sharma and Madhav Tiwari finished the chase. For Punjab Kings, Priyansh Arya and Shreyas Iyer scored fifties.
Across all IPL seasons, Punjab Kings hold a narrow lead with 18 wins against Delhi Capitals' 17, with one match having no result.
Teams batting first have a strong record at the HPCA Stadium, winning 9 out of 14 T20 matches with an average first-innings score of 187.50.
For Delhi Capitals to go through, they need some serious help from mid-table teams like Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have already been eliminated.
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|+1.103
|2
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|+0.737
|3
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|+0.228
|4
|Punjab Kings
|11
|6
|4
|0
|1
|13
|+0.428
|5
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|+0.185
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|+0.082
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|5
|7
|0
|0
|10
|-0.993
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|4
|5
|0
|1
|9
|-0.169
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|3
|8
|0
|0
|6
|-0.585
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|3
|8
|0
|0
|6
|-0.907
Sent in to bat, Priyansh Arya (56 off 33) and Prabhsimran Singh (18) shared 78 runs off 41 balls for the opening wicket for Punjab Kings. After their departure, Shreyas Iyer (59 not out off 36 balls) and Cooper Connolly (38 off 27) took responsibility to carry the innings forward as Punjab Kings posted 210/5 in 20 overs.
In reply, Delhi Capitals slipped to 74/4 but Axar (56) and Miller (51) resurrected the chase, while Ashutosh and Madhav completed the task, scoring 216/7 in 19 overs. Earlier, Mitchell Starc (2/57) and Madhav (2/40) picked up two wickets each for Delhi Capitals.
For Punjab Kings, Arshdeep Singh (2/21), Ben Dwarshuis (1/51) and Marcus Stoinis (1/44) were among the wicket-takers. This was also the first 200-plus successful chase at Dharmasala in the history of IPL. The previous highest was the 193 runs chased by CSK against Kings XI Punjab in 2010.
Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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