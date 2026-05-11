IPL 2026 Points Table after PBKS vs DC: Delhi Capitals stay alive in race for playoffs, Punjab Kings slump to 4th loss

Delhi Capitals kept their hopes alive in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a three-wicket thrilling win over Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Monday. Chasing 211 runs to win the high-stakes game, Axar Patel and David Miller set the platform for Delhi Capitals with respective fifties before Ashutosh Sharma and Madhav Tiwari ensured Delhi Capitals' fifth win in IPL 2026.

With this win, Delhi Capitals jumped a spot to seventh with 10 points from 12 games, while Punjab Kings remained fourth with 13 points and fourth straight defeat on the trot. With just two more games to go for Delhi Capitals, they will reach a maximum of 14 points, thus keeping them in the run for playoffs mathematically.

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The loss also leaves Punjab Kings with a situation to win both their remaining games to secure qualification to the last four stage. Kolkata Knight Riders slipped one spot to eighth with nine points. Royal Challengers Bengaluru remained at the top of the table with 14 points.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 How did the PBKS vs DC match impact the IPL 2026 points table? ⌵ Delhi Capitals' win over Punjab Kings moved DC up to seventh place with 10 points, keeping their playoff hopes alive. Punjab Kings remained fourth with 13 points but suffered their fourth consecutive loss. 2 Can Delhi Capitals still qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs after their win against PBKS? ⌵ Yes, Delhi Capitals are still mathematically in the race for the playoffs. With two games remaining, a maximum of 14 points can be achieved, keeping their chances alive. 3 What were the key performances in the PBKS vs DC match? ⌵ For Delhi Capitals, Axar Patel and David Miller scored fifties, while Ashutosh Sharma and Madhav Tiwari finished the chase. For Punjab Kings, Priyansh Arya and Shreyas Iyer scored fifties. 4 What is the head-to-head record between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals? ⌵ Across all IPL seasons, Punjab Kings hold a narrow lead with 18 wins against Delhi Capitals' 17, with one match having no result. 5 How does the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala typically perform in IPL matches? ⌵ Teams batting first have a strong record at the HPCA Stadium, winning 9 out of 14 T20 matches with an average first-innings score of 187.50.

For Delhi Capitals to go through, they need some serious help from mid-table teams like Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have already been eliminated.

IPL 2026 Points table after PBKS vs DC

Rank Team Matches Win Loss Tie NR Points NRR 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 7 4 0 0 14 +1.103 2 Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 7 4 0 0 14 +0.737 3 Gujarat Titans 11 7 4 0 0 14 +0.228 4 Punjab Kings 11 6 4 0 1 13 +0.428 5 Chennai Super Kings 11 6 5 0 0 12 +0.185 6 Rajasthan Royals 11 6 5 0 0 12 +0.082 7 Delhi Capitals 12 5 7 0 0 10 -0.993 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 5 0 1 9 -0.169 9 Mumbai Indians 11 3 8 0 0 6 -0.585 10 Lucknow Super Giants 11 3 8 0 0 6 -0.907

What happened in PBKS vs DC clash? Sent in to bat, Priyansh Arya (56 off 33) and Prabhsimran Singh (18) shared 78 runs off 41 balls for the opening wicket for Punjab Kings. After their departure, Shreyas Iyer (59 not out off 36 balls) and Cooper Connolly (38 off 27) took responsibility to carry the innings forward as Punjab Kings posted 210/5 in 20 overs.

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In reply, Delhi Capitals slipped to 74/4 but Axar (56) and Miller (51) resurrected the chase, while Ashutosh and Madhav completed the task, scoring 216/7 in 19 overs. Earlier, Mitchell Starc (2/57) and Madhav (2/40) picked up two wickets each for Delhi Capitals.

For Punjab Kings, Arshdeep Singh (2/21), Ben Dwarshuis (1/51) and Marcus Stoinis (1/44) were among the wicket-takers. This was also the first 200-plus successful chase at Dharmasala in the history of IPL. The previous highest was the 193 runs chased by CSK against Kings XI Punjab in 2010.

Also Read | Priyansh Arya goes above Virat Kohli with first-ball six during PBKS vs DC

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