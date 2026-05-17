Updated IPL 2026 Points Table after PBKS vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bengaluru become first team to qualify for playoffs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) became the first team to book their spot in the IPL 2026 playoffs with a dominating 23-run victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday (May 17) at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. The win took RCB to 18 points from 13 matches, sealing their place in the top four with one league game still to play. PBKS, meanwhile, stayed on 13 points and now face an uphill battle to keep their playoff hopes alive.

What happened in the PBKS vs RCB match PBKS won the toss and elected to bowl first on a lively Dharamsala pitch. RCB made the most of it, posting a commanding 222/4 in 20 overs. Venkatesh Iyer led the charge with an unbeaten 73 off just 40 balls, his maiden IPL half-century of the season, while Virat Kohli chipped in with a steady 58 off 37 balls, marking his ninth 500-plus run season in the league. Devdutt Padikkal added a quick 45 off 25, and Jitesh Sharma, captaining in place of the injured Rajat Patidar, helped set a challenging target.

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Harpreet Brar was the pick of the PBKS bowlers with 2/35, but the home side couldn’t contain the RCB batters on a good batting surface. In the chase, PBKS started brightly but lost early wickets. They eventually managed 199/7 in 20 overs, falling 23 runs short. Rasikh Salam Dar and the RCB pace attack kept things tight in the death overs, ensuring no late comeback. The match was high-scoring and entertaining, but RCB’s superior batting depth and bowling control proved decisive.

Impact on IPL 2026 Points Table RCB’s win not only confirmed their playoff spot but also boosted their net run rate, strengthening their claim for a top-two finish. PBKS stayed at fourth position and now depend on other results for playoff qualifications.

Pos Team Matches Win Loss NR Points NRR 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 13 9 4 0 18 +1.065 2 Gujarat Titans 13 8 5 0 16 +0.400 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 14 +0.331 4 Punjab Kings 13 6 6 1 13 +0.227 5 Rajasthan Royals 11 6 5 0 12 +0.082 6 Chennai Super Kings 12 6 6 0 12 +0.027 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 12 5 6 1 11 -0.038 8 Delhi Capitals 12 5 7 0 10 -0.993 9 Mumbai Indians (E) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.504 10 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.701

Upcoming Scenarios: PBKS qualification hopes and RCB’s top-two push PBKS have one league match left against Lucknow Super Giants on May 23. Even a win will take them to only 15 points. To qualify, they will need several other teams, including RR, CSK, and KKR, to drop points in their remaining games while hoping for favourable net run rate calculations. Their chances look slim, especially after their sixth straight defeats.

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