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Updated IPL 2026 Points Table after PBKS vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bengaluru become first team to qualify for playoffs

RCB’s win not only confirmed their playoff spot but also boosted their net run rate, strengthening their claim for a top-two finish. PBKS stayed at fourth position and now depend on other results for playoff qualifications.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated17 May 2026, 07:55 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru become first team to qualify for playoffs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru become first team to qualify for playoffs(AFP)
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) became the first team to book their spot in the IPL 2026 playoffs with a dominating 23-run victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday (May 17) at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. The win took RCB to 18 points from 13 matches, sealing their place in the top four with one league game still to play. PBKS, meanwhile, stayed on 13 points and now face an uphill battle to keep their playoff hopes alive.

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What happened in the PBKS vs RCB match

PBKS won the toss and elected to bowl first on a lively Dharamsala pitch. RCB made the most of it, posting a commanding 222/4 in 20 overs. Venkatesh Iyer led the charge with an unbeaten 73 off just 40 balls, his maiden IPL half-century of the season, while Virat Kohli chipped in with a steady 58 off 37 balls, marking his ninth 500-plus run season in the league. Devdutt Padikkal added a quick 45 off 25, and Jitesh Sharma, captaining in place of the injured Rajat Patidar, helped set a challenging target.

Also Read | Updated list for Orange Cap in IPL 2026 after PBKS vs RCB: Kohli jumps a spot

Harpreet Brar was the pick of the PBKS bowlers with 2/35, but the home side couldn’t contain the RCB batters on a good batting surface. In the chase, PBKS started brightly but lost early wickets. They eventually managed 199/7 in 20 overs, falling 23 runs short. Rasikh Salam Dar and the RCB pace attack kept things tight in the death overs, ensuring no late comeback. The match was high-scoring and entertaining, but RCB’s superior batting depth and bowling control proved decisive.

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Impact on IPL 2026 Points Table

RCB’s win not only confirmed their playoff spot but also boosted their net run rate, strengthening their claim for a top-two finish. PBKS stayed at fourth position and now depend on other results for playoff qualifications.

PosTeamMatchesWinLossNRPointsNRR
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)1394018+1.065
2Gujarat Titans1385016+0.400
3Sunrisers Hyderabad1275014+0.331
4Punjab Kings1366113+0.227
5Rajasthan Royals1165012+0.082
6Chennai Super Kings1266012+0.027
7Kolkata Knight Riders1256111-0.038
8Delhi Capitals1257010-0.993
9Mumbai Indians (E)124808-0.504
10Lucknow Super Giants (E)124808-0.701

Upcoming Scenarios: PBKS qualification hopes and RCB’s top-two push

PBKS have one league match left against Lucknow Super Giants on May 23. Even a win will take them to only 15 points. To qualify, they will need several other teams, including RR, CSK, and KKR, to drop points in their remaining games while hoping for favourable net run rate calculations. Their chances look slim, especially after their sixth straight defeats.

Also Read | Venkatesh Iyer recreates Thalapathy Vijay celebration after smashing fifty

For RCB, qualification is done. With one game remaining against Sunrisers Hyderabad, they can now focus on finishing in the top two for a favourable playoff draw. A win in their final league match would take them to 20 points and almost guarantee a top-two spot. Even a loss might suffice given their strong NRR of +1.065, but they will want to keep the momentum going.

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About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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