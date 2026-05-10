IPL 2026 Points Table after RCB vs MI: Royal Challengers Bengaluru show Mumbai Indians exit route, LSG out of race too

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) eliminated Mumbai Indians from the race for playoffs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) in one of the most thrilling encounters as the defending champions clinched a two-wicket victory on the last ball at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. With the loss, Mumbai Indians stay ninth with just three wins from 11 matches.
Even if Mumbai Indians win their last three games, it would take them to a maximum of 12 points, which won't be enough for a spot in the top four. The win helped RCB go atop the IPL 2026 Points Table with 14 points. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans also have 14 points each but are placed second and third in the ladder.
Chasing Mumbai Indians' 166/7, RCB were in a spot of bother before Krunal Pandya's 73 off 46 balls kept them in the hunt. Although Pandya was dismissed in the 18th over, but it was Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rasikh Salam Dar who took the team home.
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|Tied
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|+1.103
|2
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|0.737
|3
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|0.228
|4
|Punjab Kings
|10
|6
|3
|0
|1
|13
|0.571
|5
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|0.185
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|0.082
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|4
|5
|0
|1
|9
|-0.169
|8
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|4
|7
|0
|0
|8
|-1.154
|9
|Mumbai Indians (E)
|10
|3
|7
|0
|0
|6
|-0.649
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|11
|3
|8
|0
|0
|6
|-0.907
Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) became the first team to get eliminated from the race for playoffs in IPL 2026 after their five-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium at Chepauk.
After their loss against CSK, LSG stand at just three wins from 11 games and sit at the bottom of the IPL 2026 Points Table. On the other hand, CSK's sixth victory took them above Rajasthan Royals at fifth, with both having 12 points each. CSK are placed higher due to their better net run rate (NRR).
Even if LSG win their remaining three games, it would take them to a maximum of 14 points, which would not be enough for them to qualify for the playoffs. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans are placed first and second respectively with 14 points reach.
In a 10-team IPL, 16 points is the threshold for a place in the top four after the league stage. Although 14 points can sometimes hand a playoffs qualification, but is purely based on NRR. Having said that, Sunrisers Hyderabad had qualified for the playoffs on 12 points in the 2019 season - which can be called only as exception.
Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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