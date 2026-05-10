IPL 2026 Points Table after RCB vs MI: Royal Challengers Bengaluru show Mumbai Indians exit route, LSG out of race too

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) eliminated Mumbai Indians from the race for playoffs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) in one of the most thrilling encounters as the defending champions clinched a two-wicket victory on the last ball at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. With the loss, Mumbai Indians stay ninth with just three wins from 11 matches.

Even if Mumbai Indians win their last three games, it would take them to a maximum of 12 points, which won't be enough for a spot in the top four. The win helped RCB go atop the IPL 2026 Points Table with 14 points. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans also have 14 points each but are placed second and third in the ladder.

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Chasing Mumbai Indians' 166/7, RCB were in a spot of bother before Krunal Pandya's 73 off 46 balls kept them in the hunt. Although Pandya was dismissed in the 18th over, but it was Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rasikh Salam Dar who took the team home.

IPL 2026 Points Table after RCB vs MI

Rank Team Matches Win Loss Tied NR Points NRR 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 7 4 0 0 14 +1.103 2 Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 7 4 0 0 14 0.737 3 Gujarat Titans 11 7 4 0 0 14 0.228 4 Punjab Kings 10 6 3 0 1 13 0.571 5 Chennai Super Kings 11 6 5 0 0 12 0.185 6 Rajasthan Royals 11 6 5 0 0 12 0.082 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 5 0 1 9 -0.169 8 Delhi Capitals 11 4 7 0 0 8 -1.154 9 Mumbai Indians (E) 10 3 7 0 0 6 -0.649 10 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 11 3 8 0 0 6 -0.907

CSK push LSG out of playoffs races Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) became the first team to get eliminated from the race for playoffs in IPL 2026 after their five-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium at Chepauk.

After their loss against CSK, LSG stand at just three wins from 11 games and sit at the bottom of the IPL 2026 Points Table. On the other hand, CSK's sixth victory took them above Rajasthan Royals at fifth, with both having 12 points each. CSK are placed higher due to their better net run rate (NRR).

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Even if LSG win their remaining three games, it would take them to a maximum of 14 points, which would not be enough for them to qualify for the playoffs. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans are placed first and second respectively with 14 points reach.

In a 10-team IPL, 16 points is the threshold for a place in the top four after the league stage. Although 14 points can sometimes hand a playoffs qualification, but is purely based on NRR. Having said that, Sunrisers Hyderabad had qualified for the playoffs on 12 points in the 2019 season - which can be called only as exception.

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