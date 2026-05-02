IPL 2026: Ex cricketer slams Kyle Jamieson for giving Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fiery send-off in RR vs DC match

Former Indian domestic cricketer Priyank Panchal has criticised Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Kyle Jamieson for his fiery sending-off of Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi when the two teams faced off in their IPL 2026 match on Friday.

The 15-year-old opened his account with a boundary, but was cleaned up by the New Zealand pacer off the second ball he faced.

It was a yorker from Kyle Jamieson, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi looked to go for the drive, but was eventually late on it.

Advertisement

The ball then took a thin inside-edge before deflecting off the back pad and onto the stumps. Jamieson then celebrated the wicket by clapping aggressively and giving Vaibhav a stare to send him off.

Also Read | RR vs DC Highlights: Delhi Capitals win by 7 wickets

What Priyank Panchal said on Kyle Jamieson's celebration “31-year-old Kyle Jamieson giving a 15-year-old kid a send off after dismissing him. Does not make for a pretty sight. But also shows how much of an impact and fear Vaibhav has instilled amongst the opponents already,” the former Gujarat captain wrote on his "X" account.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been in stellar form in IPL 2026, having aggregated 404 runs from 10 matches at a strike-rate of 237.64.

Advertisement

He has slammed two fifties and one century so far this season and has been dismissed for single-figure scores just thrice in 10 matches. The Bihar youngster is currently fourth in the Orange Cap standings list.

Despite Vaibhav's early dismissal on Friday, Riyan Parag (90), Dhruv Jurel (42) and Donovan Ferreira (47*) played valuable knocks to guide Rajasthan Royals to 225/6 from 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

However, Delhi Capitals rode on fifties from Pathum Nissanka (62) and KL Rahul (75) to chase down the target with seven wickets to spare.

After the match, RR skipper felt that is team could have bowled better in the middle overs of DC’s run chase.

Advertisement

Also Read | IPL 2026: Josh Inglis joins LSG ahead of upcoming match against MI

“I think it was a good score. I thought 200 was a par score here. It was going to slow down a bit, but I think we could have bowled way better in the middle overs, not let them get away a little too much.