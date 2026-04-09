IPL 2026: Punjab Kings batter Prabhsimran Singh backs Impact Player rule: ‘Opportunities have increased’

Punjab Kings (PBKS) youngster Prabhsimran Singh is a fan of the much-debated Impact Player rule in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Interestingly, the Impact Player rule has been opposed by several prominent players, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, in the past.

The major reason why such senior players have opposed the Impact Player rule is that they feel it heavily favours batters, thereby underestimating the role of all-rounders.

The impact player rule, which is similar to that of substitutions in football, was introduced to the IPL in 2023.

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Prabhsimran Singh on Impact Player rule "Speaking as a youngster, I see it as an opportunity," Prabhsimran Singh told reporters during an interaction.

"Some people do not like this because you can play more high-risk cricket. You can add one player to your team. You can bowl or bat, you can add anyone.

"But as a youngster, I think this is a very good opportunity. Because when I came here, it has been eight years now, I did not get many chances in the first four years. I used to sit outside and think [about] how I could get a chance to play. But because of Impact Player, opportunities have increased," he added.

The 25-year-old explained the importance of attacking in the Powerplay. He also pointed out that teams are posting totals in excess of 200 runs more frequently now.

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"The game has become so fast now. Earlier, we used to defend 180 or 170 and we used to do that. We can do it now as well, but if you look at the percentages, scores have gone to 200 plus. To do that, I think you have to approach the Powerplay with an attacking approach.

"There is clarity from the team, the coach and the captain to go for it as clearly as we can. If we have to hit, then we have to go for it. It is not that difficult to reach 250 plus," the Punjab cricketer stated.

Prabhsimran Singh on playing under Shreyas Iyer The Punjab Kings opener also spoke about his experience of playing under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer. Iyer led Punjab Kings to the final of IPL 2025, where they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

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"When he was appointed as captain of the Punjab Kings and when our player-captain meeting happened, he gave me clarity and told me to play like I want and that he was seeing me as a senior player.

"I feel he's the best captain [I have played under] because if you haven't scored for a few matches, he'll come and talk to you, tell you there's no stress. There's so much backing that you can show what you're capable of," the North Zone cricketer said.

So far, Prabhsimran has scored 80 runs from two innings at a strike-rate of 137.93. He is yet to reach the level of his game that he displayed in IPL 2025, wherein he scored 549 runs from 17 matches at a strike-rate of 160.52. That included four half-centuries.

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