IPL 2026: Punjab Kings' Suryansh Shedge shrugs off team's fielding concerns amid mid-season slump: ‘I don’t think…'

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Suryansh Shedge feels that his team shouldn't think too much regarding their fielding blunders recently and stressed that it could happen to any team.

Punjab Kings, who started the IPL 2026 season strongly, have committed a few fielding blunders that have led them to losing three straight matches.

Shashank Singh has dropped five catches in the last three matches, with three of them alone coming against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous match.

He also dropped a catch of Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul when the two teams faced off earlier this season in Delhi. Rahul was dropped on 12 and went onto amass an unbeaten 152 runs from 67 balls.

Suryansh Shedge on PBKS' fielding blunders "I think it's not just us who are doing blunders. That can happen to any franchise and that has happened in the past. So I don't think we should be paying attention on that because when we were winning games, we were grabbing all the chances. We were the same players right, we were the same team.

"It tells you that its a temporary thing and we will get out of it," Suryansh Shedge told reporters during a virtual media roundtable on Saturday. Punjab Kings face Delhi Capitals in the reverse fixture in Dharamsala on Monday.

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"Going forward, how will we do, what are the strategies we should use, what practice we are going to do when it comes to fielding. I think that’s a personal question. Everyone likes to do fielding practice in their own way.

"As a team, I can vouch for it that we are a good fielding side, these lapses can happen to anyone. But in the future, I think people will come back stronger," the 23-year-old added.

Suryansh promised that Punjab Kings would put up a much improved fielding performance in the upcoming matches.

"The only thing is at the end of the day, it’s all about soaking in the situation. Sometimes you can overthink but we as a group, we believe in backing each other and talking things out. We have been doing that and you’ll see a better performance on the field next time," he said.

The right-handed batter has played three matches so far and scored 85 runs at a strike-rate of 177.08. He scored a half-century against Gujarat Titans (GT), amassing 57 runs from 29 balls.

Punjab Kings are currently in third place in the IPL 2026 standings with 13 points from 10 matches.