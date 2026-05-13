IPL 2026 qualification scenarios: How RCB, KKR can qualify for playoffs if rain washes out match in Raipur

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are scheduled to take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an IPL 2026 encounter in Raipur on Wednesday. Both teams come into this match in search of crucial victories in their bid to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs.

While RCB are in second place with 14 points from 11 matches, KKR are in a spot of bother at eighth place with nine points from 10 matches. However, rain has made its arrival in Raipur, eventually delaying the toss, which was scheduled to take place at 7 PM IST.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What happens to RCB's IPL 2026 playoff chances if their match against KKR in Raipur is washed out? ⌵ If the RCB vs KKR match is washed out, RCB will gain one point, taking their total to 15. This point, combined with their superior Net Run Rate, should be enough to virtually guarantee a playoff spot. 2 How can KKR qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs if their match against RCB is abandoned? ⌵ If the KKR vs RCB match is abandoned, KKR will have 10 points and will need to win all of their remaining three matches to reach 16 points, which is generally considered the benchmark for playoff qualification. 3 Why is Bhuvneshwar Kumar considered a key player for RCB against KKR in Raipur? ⌵ Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the Purple Cap race and is expected to exploit the Raipur pitch's seam movement and bounce early in the innings, which favors pace-first attacks. 4 How do the large boundaries at Raipur affect the RCB vs KKR match? ⌵ The large boundaries at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium favor technical batters who can place the ball over pure power-hitters, potentially benefiting RCB's batting structure. 5 What is the significance of dew at the Raipur venue for the RCB vs KKR game? ⌵ Moderate to heavy dew is expected in the second innings, making the ball difficult to grip. This is expected to impact KKR more, as their bowling attack relies heavily on spin, while RCB's primary weapons are seam bowlers who perform best before the dew sets in.

IPL 2026 updated standings

Rank Team Matches Won Lost NR Points NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 12 8 4 0 16 +0.551 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 7 4 0 14 1.103 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 14 0.737 4 Punjab Kings 11 6 4 1 13 0.428 5 Chennai Super Kings 11 6 5 0 12 0.185 6 Rajasthan Royals 11 6 5 0 12 0.082 7 Delhi Capitals 12 5 7 0 10 -0.993 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 5 1 9 -0.169 9 Mumbai Indians (E) 11 3 8 0 6 -0.585 10 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 11 3 8 0 6 -0.907

At the time of writing this report, the entire Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur was covered, with no signs of the toss taking place soon.

Also Read | RCB vs KKR LIVE score: Toss delayed due to wet outfield

So, what are the qualification scenarios for both RCB and KKR, should rain wash out this contest? Let's now take a look:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru The Rajat Patidar-led side have 14 points from 11 matches, and they need just one more point to virtually guarantee a place in the IPL 2026 standings.

This means that even if their match against Kolkata Knight Riders get washed out, it wouldn't hurt the reigning champions' chances much. RCB also have a superior Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.103, which could benefit them if the race for playoffs go down to the wire.

Also Read | Updated IPL 2026 Points Table after GT vs SRH: Gujarat Titans dethrone RCB

However, in order to secure a top-two spot, which would give them an extra chance of qualifying for the final, RCB will have to win their remaining two matches should the game against KKR be abandoned, or should RCB lose this match.

If the match against KKR is abandoned and RCB win their last two matches, they will have 19 points from 14 matches. Should RCB lose to KKR and win their next two matches, then they will have 18 points, which should also be enough to secure a top-two spot.

After the match against Kolkata Knight Riders, RCB are scheduled to take on Punjab Kings (17 May) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (22 May) in their last two league stage matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Knight Riders will have three matches remaining after the game against RCB. They are scheduled to play Gujarat Titans (16 May), Mumbai Indians (20 May) and Delhi Capitals (24 May). Should Wednesday's match against RCB be washed out, KKR will have 10 points from 11 matches.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side will then have to win each of their remaining matches, which would take them to 16 points from 14 matches. Should they lose one match apart from a washout, the three-time champions will only have 14 points, which may not be enough for them to qualify for the playoffs.

Should their match against RCB go ahead and KKR win each of their remaining matches, then they will have 17 points from 14 matches, and could qualify for the playoffs. In the 10-team IPL, the safest benchmark for qualifying for the playoffs has been 16 points.