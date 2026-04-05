IPL 2026: R Ashwin hints at 'some secret' behind Rishabh Pant's LSG batting spot; ‘The team management is…’

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin believes that there is a secret behind Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant's comments on his batting order.

After LSG's loss to Delhi Capitals in their first IPL 2026 match, Rishabh Pant made a "50-50" remark, stating that his openers' spot is not yet certain, although he will continue batting in the top-order.

“I think it’s a 50-50 call, but we’ll see. But you will definitely see me in the top order,” he had said at the post-match presentation. Rishabh Pant opened with Mitchell Marsh in the match against Delhi Capitals, but the LSG captain was run-out at the bowlers' end, and managed to score just seven runs.

Advertisement

Rishabh Pant became the costliest-ever player in IPL history after he was acquired by LSG for ₹27 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, he has largely failed to justify his price tag so far.

In IPL 2025, Rishabh Pant managed to score just 269 runs from 14 matches. However, he did score a century (118 runs from 61 balls) against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) while batting at No.3 in LSG's final match of the 2025 season. Otherwise, he mostly batted at the No.4 spot in the last season.

R Ashwin on Rishabh Pant's batting spot “All of these statements will not confuse anyone, but himself. The reason why Rishabh gave such a statement is because there is some secret. It means that the team management is discussing this with him. There is no point of doubt in my mind," R Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Advertisement

"If I were there, Rishabh would open the innings for the entire season. But now, what is happening, there should be no inconsistency in what you are saying. I know he made a 100 at No.3, but opening suits him, so you should have some patience,” he added.

Rishabh Pant's dismissal against Delhi Capitals triggered a massive collapse as LSG were bowled out for 141. Apart from Marsh, who scored 35 runs, only Abdul Samad with 36 runs to his name could make an impact with the bat.

LSG failed to defend their total, as Sameer Rizvi (70*)and Tristan Stubbs (39*) made light work of the run chase, with DC winning by six wickets and 17 balls to spare.

Lucknow Super Giants haven’t made the IPL playoffs since 2023, finishing seventh in both 2024 and 2025. Lucknow Super Giants will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their second match of IPL 2026 in Hyderabad on Sunday.